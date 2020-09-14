The Best Glass-Cutting Oil for Making Precise Cuts

Make clean cuts. Cutting oil is a lubricant used in a variety of glass-cutting processes. Used to keep the machine cool and reduce friction, oil increases the overall life of your cutting machine and reduces the amount of energy consumed. Additionally, lubricating oil produces a cleaner edge. Although not all glass cutters require oil in order to operate, it’s important to use it whenever possible, to ensure blade longevity and a more accurate cut. Formulated with either a mineral oil or a water-soluble synthetic formula, the perfect oil should be thin enough to flow freely while in use but thick enough that it won’t leak. To help you choose, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best products below.

1. CRL Professional Glass Cutter Oil This glass-cutter oil comes packaged in a four-ounce bottle and is designed for general oil-fed glass cutters as well as production glass-cutting machines. A few drops of this go a long way, so this bottle is sure to last a long time. The odor-free formula won’t cause headaches and doesn’t dry out quickly, nor is it so viscous that it creates a mess. Buy: CRL Professional Glass Cutter Oil $8.37 Buy it

2. Impresa Premium Glass Cutting Oil The draw of this product is the bottle. Decorated with Keith Haring–like black-and-white geometric graphics, the vessel is capped with a precision-dropper tool to ensure minimal spillage. Easy to clean with soap or alcohol, this oil is compatible with a wide array of implements, glass-cutting tips, and machines. Custom formulated for glass, this oil is a synthetic blend rather than a mineral oil and won’t dry up or leak out. Buy: Impresa Premium Glass Cutting Oil $12.99 Buy it

3. Novacan Cutter Oil For teachers looking for a nontoxic formula that comes at a good value, go with this eight-ounce bottle. Safe for kids, this formula is recommended for use in schools and group organizations. While all other products on this list are four-ounce bottles, this eight-ounce bottle has double the fluid and comes at the same price. Easily removed with soap or alcohol, this solution is easily cleaned. Buy: Novacan Cutter Oil $9.45 Buy it

4. GAI Toyo Cutting Oil for Glass Cutters This water-soluble, non-corrosive oil is specially formulated for use with Toyo glass cutters, though it functions with machines from other brands as well. Recommended for both regular and stained glass, this formula comes in a four-ounce bottle and will satisfy all precision-cutting needs. Buy: GAI Toyo Cutting Oil for Glass Cutters $5.73 Buy it