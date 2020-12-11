The Best Glass-Cutting Tools for Delicate Projects

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In working with stained glass, your tools can make or break your project, literally. And because the key step in crafting your masterpiece is cutting those colorful pieces into the desired shapes and sizes, you’ll want to keep your glass from shattering or cracking by using quality cutting tools. There are attached and guided devices, freehand tools, instruments with an oil reservoir and replaceable blade, pen-style implements—so many options to choose from that a bit of research may be in order before you make your pick. Ahead, find our recommendations to make your task a bit easier.

1. Raincol Original Supercutter This industry-standard device is an oil cutter, which means that it has a reservoir of oil that feeds into the cutter head and onto the wheel as it moves. The oil not only extends the life of the wheel itself but also aids in cleaner cuts. This can result in a slightly messier process, yet a more precise one. The handle of this cutter is made of metal and is easy to manipulate. While the cutter comes with only one blade, replacements can be purchased separately when needed. Buy: Raincol Original Supercutter $20.75 Buy it

2. Gordon Glass Silberschnitt Oil Glass Cutter This oil glass cutter is available in two sizes, narrow and wide, though the narrow version is typically better for crafting stained glass. The blade head is interchangeable and can be replaced when necessary. And the brass handle has a finger grip that allows more control when cutting. Buy: Gordon Glass Silberschnitt Oil Glass Cutter $37.99 Buy it

3. Toyo Pistol Grip Glass Cutter This glass cutter was designed with user comfort in mind. The tool vibrates as the wheel rotates, which takes some getting used to, but this makes the cut itself easier on the hand and results in less fatigue. The tool is also slightly angled so you can hold your hand at a more natural position to really dig in deep. The heads are replaceable. Buy: Toyo Pistol Grip Glass Cutter $36.69 Buy it

4. Red Devil Professional Glass Cutter This glass cutter is the heavier-duty version of the brand’s more classic Shaw-style glass cutter. It is crafted of steel with a ball end and steel wheel. Using it takes some getting used to, so it’s probably best left to experienced users. While it is a professional-quality product, the wheel is not replaceable. Buy: Red Devil Professional Glass Cutter $7.19 Buy it