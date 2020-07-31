The Best Glass Boards for Writing and Drawing

Whiteboards, a modern solution to the age-old chalk dust problem, come in many different materials, including porcelain, painted steel, and melamine. If that weren’t enough, they now also come in glass. Sleek and polished, glass whiteboards look great in offices and classrooms alike, and because glass is a nonporous, smooth material, dry-erase markers won’t stain its surface. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Quartet Glass Whiteboard This glass board is a great pick and comes in an array of sizes. The premium frosted surface takes well to dry erase markers, and the frameless design makes the board appear as if it’s floating on the wall. The nonabsorbent glass lets you write and erase without having to worry about stains and streaks. The pass-through mount design makes installation simple, and you can hang the board either vertically or horizontally. The product comes complete with a removable accessory tray and marker, so you can get to writing right away. Buy: BUY NOW $148.99 Buy it

2. Audio-Visual Direct Glass Dry Erase Board Set Available in a range of sizes, this whiteboard has a frameless design and pass-through mounting system. Backed with metal, the board has a low-grade magnetic force that works well with high-strength magnets. While many glass boards are transparent, this product comes in white and comes complete with a template, magnet set, aluminum marker tray, metal mounts, and wall anchors. Buy: BUY NOW $119.99 Buy it

3. U Brands Glass Dry Erase Board Available at a fraction of the cost of other options on this list, this whiteboard can be mounted either vertically or horizontally and is similar to our top pick in its contemporary frameless design. It comes in a range of sizes, so you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your space. The frosted surface provides a nice contrast for markers and is tempered for added durability. The universal hanging system and included hardware and instructions make mounting a breeze. Buy: BUY NOW $35.07 Buy it

4. WorkVista Glass Whiteboard This steel-backed board provides a magnetic surface and comes with a host of accessories. Measuring 48 by 36 inches, this board has edge-to-edge writing space and triple-layered construction. The tempered glass resists stains and scratches and cleans easily with one wipe. It is equipped with six dry erase markers, an aluminum metal tray, two magnetic erasers, and more.