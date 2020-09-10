The Best Glass Fusing and Casting Kits for Forging Elegant Pieces

If you’ve ever wanted to work with molten glass but have limited space, try picking up a do-it-yourself glass fusing kit. These compact and beginner-friendly sets enable you to melt glass right at home, typically with the help of a microwavable kiln. This mini furnace melts glass pieces in minutes and is safe enough for even children to use with some adult supervision. The process is relatively affordable too—you just have to make sure you have access to a microwave that is designated for glass-fusing only, as glass can emit harmful impurities.



1. Esdabem Glass Fusing Set This set ranks number one for us because it includes everything you need and more to kickstart your glass-fusing adventure. Among the essentials are a good-quality kiln with a 2.75-inch interior platform—appropriate for small pieces like jewelry and beads, an impressive assortment of glass, and 10 sheets of kiln paper to prevent glass from fusing to the kiln. You also get hardwearing gloves for protection from heat, a diamond hand file, and a glass cutter. We're also impressed by the diversity of glass, which ranges from opal to confetti to frits for adding sparkle to your pieces. This is one of the best sets you can get for this price.

2. Love Charm Fusing Glass Kiln Set For a durable kiln that can accommodate small- to medium-sized glass pieces, we recommend getting Love Charm's kit, which is of similar quality to our top pick. The included kiln features a near-five-inch fusing platform and can be used with microwaves with power as low as 600 watts. Like Esdabem's set, this one also includes 10 sheets of kiln paper, gloves, and tools. You do get a variety of glass, but not nearly as much as Esdabem's offers, and you'll have to make or source your own frits.

3. Devardi Glass-Fusing Combo Pack You don't receive a kiln in this set, but you do get some very special glass. Devardi's product is handmade in India, so each piece is unique and presents rich and highly saturated colors. While not the best-quality glass you can get, you'll be hard-pressed to find such attractive glass for this price. The half-pound pack includes spaghetti stringers, millefiori, glass rods, and dichroic sheets in a wide range of colors.

4. Fuseworks Beginners Fusing Kit An upgrade pick on our list, this starter set offers convenience and longevity. You're mostly paying for the kiln, which is lightweight but boasts a solid frame to reduce risk of cracking. Well made to heat evenly in microwaves with power between 800 and 1,200 watts, it has an internal platform of 2.75 inches, so it is best for making small pieces. Accessories include a glass cutter, kiln paper, mitts, and seven pieces of 90 COE glass.