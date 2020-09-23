The Best Glassine for Protecting Paintings, Drawings, and More Works

A smooth, glossy paper that’s air, water, and grease resistant, glassine is used by artists to wrap paintings and place between stacked drawings, etchings, prints, maps, and watercolors. Because its surface is so smooth, the material isn’t abrasive to delicate drawings rendered in easy-to-smudge mediums like vine charcoal or chalk pastel. An environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to plastics, films, and foils, glassine is also used as a barrier between food products like meat and baked goods. There’s really no substitute material for glassine, as tissue paper is too thin to properly protect your work, and wax paper is too sticky and not environmentally sustainable. Glassine is a smart buy for both art storage and cooking needs. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Canson Glassine Art Paper Roll Canson is a trusted artist’s brand for quality, reasonably priced archival supplies, and this glassine is no exception. Acid-free and medium weight, this material keeps your art well-protected in storage and transit. Available in rolls ranging from ten to 100 yards, there are plenty of options to choose from. Buy: Canson Glassine Art Paper Roll $29.34 Buy it

2. Borden & Riley Glassine Paper Another option that comes packaged in a roll, this glassine paper allows you to cut custom sheets according to the dimensions of your project. Thick and transparent, this glassine paper is made in the USA, and comes in a roll measuring 24 inches by 20 yards. Buy: Borden & Riley Glassine Paper $20.47 Buy it

3. Bright Creations Glassine Paper Sheets Students looking to stock up on supplies for the school year should go with this bulk pack of loose-leaf glassine sheets. Smooth and glossy, each sheet measures 16 by 20 inches. Available in a 100-sheet pack, this option comes at a great value and has plenty of material. Buy: Bright Creations Glassine Paper Sheets $15.99 Buy it

4. Lineco Glassine Storage Sheets Those in the market for a pared-down pack of precut sheets should choose this set of twelve. Each sheet measures 16 by 20 inches and is acid free. Super smooth and lightweight, this material is easy to fold but holds its shape well if laid flat. Buy: Lineco Glassine Storage Sheets $19.70 Buy it