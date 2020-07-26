The Best Glitter for Crafting and Decorating

Who doesn’t love glitter? A jazzy addition to cards and other crafts, an essential for party makeup, and a fun additive to nail polish, slime, and bath bombs, these reflective flecks are a terrific material to keep among your craft supplies. You can dress up any drab surface with a simple sprinkle of glitter over a bonding agent, mix it with resin, or bind it with acrylics for paint pours. Whether you are looking for chunky, fine, or an eccentric type of glitter, our picks below will help you make the best choice.

1. Original Stationery Glitter Shake Jars This product checks off all the boxes: great color assortment, long-lasting shine, and convenient packaging. It includes 24 tubes, each containing 10 grams of glitter in a basic but bright color. Simply shake the compact tube to dispense the amount you want, then recap it for future use. The glitter is extra-fine and lightweight, so it not only is ideal for making cards and face paint but can also mix well with liquids as it won’t sink to the bottom.

2. Warmfits Holographic Chunky Glitter If you’re looking for larger pieces of glitter, we recommend this 12-container set. Each jar contains 10 grams of chunky glitter that is dazzling and highly pigmented, easy to spot from a distance. Each jar features pieces that are in the same color family but in different sizes and shapes. For instance, you get some coral-colored hexagons, disks in sunset shades, and sparkles that reflect the nuanced hues of a forest. Whether you choose to encase them in resin, use them as nail decoration, they will retain their shine for a long time.

3. Pacon Spectra Glitter This glitter is packaged in a 4-ounce shaker not unlike a cylindrical box of parmesan cheese, with different-size openings that allow you to control the amount you use. It’s ideal if you have a specific project in mind, as each color is sold separately. Pacon offers eight classic colors, from black to gold, as well as multicolor mix. This is slightly coarse glitter, a bit larger than Original Stationery’s product but smaller than Warmfits’. High quality, ultra shiny, and easy to glue down, this is a hard-to-fault pick from a trusted brand.

4. Hemway Biodegradable Glitter This glitter lets you add bling to any surface while being mindful about your environmental footprint. Hemway makes its product from a film derived from sustainable natural resources, so it is biodegradable and even vegan. Each color—ultrafine and brilliant—comes in a 100-gram packet and is sold individually. You’re spoiled for choice, as Hemway offers 41 colorways such as silver holographic, lime green, and dark rose. Note that because this glitter is biodegradable, it is best to avoid mixing with liquids that need to last a long time.

