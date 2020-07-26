The Best Glitter Glue for a Sparkling Adhesive

Glitter glue is a premixed blend of adhesive and glitter. This sparkling combination helps to limit the mess caused by sprinkling loose glitter onto glue applications, along with creating a better seal and reducing material waste. It’s also useful in adding pizzazz to scrapbooks and cards, embellishing crafts and decorations, or making a shimmering homemade slime. If you love a little glitter and shine, our picks below will help you find the best glitter product for your project needs.

1. Mod Podge Extreme Glitter A thinner medium than standard glue, this 8-ounce bottle of glittery decoupage glue can be built up, layer by layer, to reach the desired sparkle effect. With three different ultrafine glitters mixed into the glue, this blend will provide a shimmering finish and add shine to any project, but it shows up best on darker surfaces. This water-based, nontoxic glue is suitable for use on a wide variety of surfaces and works as sealer, glue, and finish, making it an ideal material for craft projects. Buy: BUY NOW $22.59 Buy it

2. Darice Glitter Glue Suitable for use on porous surfaces, this iridescent glitter glue dries clear, making it great for use alone or as decorative adhesive. The 4-ounce squeeze bottle has a precision tip for precise application of the glue, which has a consistency that levels out on the surface as it dries. An excellent choice for paper crafts, this glitter glue is nontoxic and washable. Buy: BUY NOW $6.36 Buy it

3. AmazonBasics Liquid Washable Glitter Glue This variety pack gives you four glittery colors of glue (blue, pink, purple, and red) packaged in 6-ounce bottles with twist-open applicator tips. Safe for school or home use, this glue is nontoxic and washable. Its consistency is a bit thin, so you may need to shake it first to redistribute the glitter, but it’s still a great choice, especially for homemade slime. Buy: BUY NOW $14.99 Buy it

4. Elmer’s Classic Glitter Glue Elmer’s is one of the most recognized brands of classroom glue, and this 10-pack of 0.36-ounce glitter glue pens is a wonderful choice for children 3 years and older. The 10 shimmering colors of glue come in easy-to-squeeze tubes that can be used to write text, outline figures, draw shapes, or even add colorful sparkle to homemade slime. The glue is washable and nontoxic, making it a safe, low-mess choice.