The Best Glow-In-The-Dark Paint for Striking Effects

Glow-in-the-dark paint is a fun medium to use, whether for adding a surprise element to your artwork, creating festive messages, or just plain experimentation. Like regular paints, these come in all kinds of colors and can be applied with a paintbrush or even your fingers. When looking for the right product for your needs, you should consider the glow strength as well as duration; some might glow for only a few minutes, while higher-quality ones can remain luminous for hours after just a few minutes of light exposure. Explore our top picks below.

1. PEBEO Phosphorescent Gel A thick acrylic paint that is best suited for application with a painting knife, Pebeo’s product is ideal for studio work. It maintains strokes exceedingly well, is highly pigmented, and carries a nice satin finish. You can also dilute it with water to attain your ideal viscosity. Each color shows its subtle hue in daylight but can be charged to glow very brightly in the dark. Whether you use it alone or to highlight areas of a painting, you can rely on this paint to impress.

Buy: PEBEO Phosphorescent Gel $17.13 Buy it

2. FolkArt Neon Glow Acrylic Paint Set If you’re looking for a set of phosphorescent paints, we like this option from FolkArt, which provides four paints that show up in the dark as well as four neon paints for daytime glow. All have a creamy texture that makes them easy to spread so you can achieve even coverage. The glow paints are compatible with wood, fabric, plastic, metal, and even rocks, but you have to apply several layers to get noticeable and lasting light.

Buy: FolkArt Neon Glow Acrylic Paint Set $39.99 Buy it

3. Tulip Glow Fabric Paint These easy-squeeze paint bottles are perfect for young ones to experiment with. The formula dispenses smoothly from a twist nozzle, which allows users to doodle directly from the bottle; you can also easily dispense a larger amount to apply with a brush. The consistency is similar to that of glue, but this paint is easy to spread and doesn’t clump. We also like that the paint is nontoxic, dries to a permanent finish, and is safe to go into the washing machine. As for the glow, it lasts for a few hours, but the strength does vary by color.

Buy: Tulip Glow Fabric Paint $10.99 Buy it

4. Neon Nights UV Fabric Paint Set Some paints require a black light to show their glow. Among these are Neon Nights’ paints, which stand out for us because they go on easily and display an impressive brightness when lit. While intended for use on fabric, the paints can also be applied to paper, although you may have to use more coats to achieve a decent glow. Otherwise, a little goes a long way with these vibrant paints, which also hold up well in the wash.

Buy: Neon Nights UV Fabric Paint Set $14.99 Buy it