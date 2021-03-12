The Best Glow-in-the-Dark Tape for Otherworldly Effects

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Glow-in-the-dark tape, which becomes luminous after being exposed to the sun or electric lights, is not only a useful adhesive but also a fun material to craft with. You can use the sticky stuff to complement paper crafts, create wall decorations, or accent all kinds of mixed-media DIY projects. More practically, you can use this luminescent material to label objects and surfaces in your studio to enhance visibility and increase safety when the lights are off—especially helpful if you need to work in a darkroom or other low-light space. Whether you’re interested in colorful options, a weatherproof tape, or a multiroll pack, we’ve got you covered. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Lockport Fuze Ultra Glow Tape Bright, nicely sized, and easy to use, this photoluminescent tape is a great go-to for basic needs. The 1-inch-wide tape—sold in a pack of two rolls, with 30 feet per roll—has a long glow life, emitting a neon green for up to 10 continuous hours. The color is vibrant and visible even when used in a low-light (versus totally dark) setting, and once the glow runs out, simply recharge it with natural or artificial light. It is easy to tear by hand and sticky enough to wrap around and stay on uneven surfaces for long periods. Buy: Lockport Fuze Ultra Glow Tape $19.99 Buy it

2. Gerts Glow House Luminous Tape If neon green sounds too intense for your needs, consider purchasing a roll of tape from this Ohio small business. Made of vinyl, the tape comes not only in green but in three other subtle yet bright colors—aqua, blue, and orange. Each is most effective when charged with natural light and can cast a glow that lasts up to eight hours. Measuring 0.6 inches wide and sold in a 16-foot roll, the tape can be used for labeling, creative crafting, unique decorations, and other medium-duty projects. It sticks to virtually any surface and peels off with little effort—leaving behind easy-to-remove residue. Buy: Gerts Glow House Luminous Tape $5.99 Buy it

3. Homey Product Glow Tapes This tape not only provides a variety of colors but is also less expensive than others on our list, making it a perfect pick for cost-conscious users or for the classroom. Each four-pack comes with 1-inch-wide tape in orange, green, blue, and pink. The glows are more pastel-like than neon, but they’re still effectively visible in the dark. With more colors at hand, you can play around with creating patterns or use them to color-code and label objects. Note that this adhesive is quite strong; while it will hold fast, it is also prone to leaving tacky residue. Buy: Homey Product Glow Tapes $14.99 Buy it

4. Starrey Glow in The Dark Tape The slimmest tape on this list, this option is ½ inch in width and is great for tight spaces and small-scale applications. Despite its thin profile, the roll glows an eye-catching, hard-to-miss green that lasts for hours on a quick 30-minute charge. It also offers excellent adhesion: Strips stay in place and resist unsightly curling over time. Each roll comes with 15 feet of material to last you many projects. Buy: Starrey Glow in The Dark Tape $6.99 Buy it