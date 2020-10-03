The Best Glue Gun Sticks for Melding Materials

Applied with glue guns, glue sticks are an essential crafting supply that can be used on a variety of materials for quick adhesion. They are available in different sizes, shapes, colors, and temperature ranges, and it is critical that you choose the stick that is appropriately sized for your glue gun. Our picks below will help you find the best glue gun sticks for your project needs.

1. Gorilla Hot Glue Sticks These are for an extra-strong, durable hold that works well on hard-to-bond surfaces such as metal and glass. This pack holds 75 mini glue sticks; they are each four inches long with a .27-inch diameter, have a smooth consistency when melted, and are suitable for use with both high-temp and low-temp glue guns. With a 45-second extended work time, users will have a chance to adjust and correct placement before glue is fully cured. Once dry, this glue offers a superior hold that is impact resistant and weather- and waterproof. Buy: Gorilla Hot Glue Sticks $7.84 Buy it

2. Adtech Full-Size Glue Sticks With an even consistency that is easy to apply, these full-size, four-inch-long glue sticks with a .44-inch diameter are suitable for low-, high-, and dual-temp glue guns. Compatible with both porous and nonporous materials, these glue sticks dry crystal clear within 30 seconds, for a secure bond that is resistant to impact. They come in a 50 pack, and the certified nontoxic glue does not emit toxic fumes when melted. Buy: Adtech Full-Size Glue Sticks $5.97 Buy it

3. Surebonder Mini Cool Shot Glue Sticks Designed to melt at lower temperatures, these glue sticks are a safer option for use in classrooms. Suitable for any mini, low-temp glue gun, these glue sticks are four inches long, with a .27-inch diameter, and come in a 40 pack. With a lovely consistency, this glue works well on delicate and softer materials, such as paper, foam, and fabric, but is less ideal for harder materials such as metal and glass, which require a high-temp application. Buy: Surebonder Mini Cool Shot Glue Sticks $14.49 Buy it

4. Tavda Tech Mini Glitter Colored Glue Sticks While most glue sticks dry clear or semitransparent, these bold glitter glue sticks can be used to create decorative embellishments or raised lettering. Compatible with high- and low-temp glue guns, these mini-size sticks are four inches long with a .27-inch diameter and come in 12 vivid glitter colors. Perfect for adding some sparkle to your craft projects, glues sticks offer a strong adhesion on a variety of materials. Buy: Tavda Tech Mini Glitter Colored Glue Sticks $9.99 Buy it