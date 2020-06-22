The Best Glue Pens for Mess-Free Crafts

Avoid sticky fingers and gluey globules with a glue pen. The refined cousin of the glue stick, a glue pen circumvents squeezing, smearing and wrinkling. Write messages with a glue pen and cover the marks with glitter or paper confetti. Easily apply rhinestones, google eyes and foam shapes with precision. Useful for a variety of craft, art, and DIY projects, a glue pen is a must-have tool. Stick with us. Browse our selection of the best glue pens below.

1. EK Tools Chisel Tip Glue Pen EK Tools’ glue pen does double duty: use it wet for a permanent bond, or let it dry first for a temporary, repositionable bond. Don’t let the tint fool you—this glue, though blue when wet, becomes clear when dry. Acid free and xylene free, the glue is also nontoxic and safe for kids. Great for applying glitter, foil, and confetti, this chisel-tipped pen is top notch. Buy: BUY NOW $5.75 Buy it

2. Aleene’s Tacky Glue Pens Aleene’s 0.63-fluid-ounce glue pens, sold in a two-pack, contain an all-purpose adhesive that dries totally clear. It’s perfect for paper, fabric, ribbon, glitter, and confetti. The nontoxic glue is safe to use and easy to clean up with soap and water; it’s also quick-drying and permanent. Buy: BUY NOW $9.34 Buy it

3. Elmers Craft Bond Glue Pen Pack This brand is synonymous with glue, so leave it to Elmer’s to manufacture a high-quality glue pen. This six-pack includes 2.12 ounces of glue in total and is a great option for educators who want to stock up for the classroom. Safe to use and nontoxic, this glue both goes on and dries clear. Each pen features a fine-point tip for precise application. Buy: BUY NOW $6.57 Buy it

4. Sakura Glue Pen Set If you want a glue pen with a little pizzazz, choose Sakura’s six-pack. The barrels of these pens are decorated and the glue is perfect for glitter or foil application. The pen nib features a 0.7-millimeter pinpoint roller for precise and easy application, eliminating the need for any shaking or squeezing. Buy: BUY NOW $10.69 Buy it