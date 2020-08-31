The Best Graph Paper for Precise Designs and Notes

Stay inside the lines. Useful to engineers, architects, students, and designers alike, graph paper facilitates precise drawing and problem solving. Printed with a grid, graph paper serves as a great guide for everything from architectural drawings to math equations. Graph paper comes in many forms: choose from top-tear pads, spiral notebooks, and loose-leaf packs. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Rhodia Notepad This top-tear notebook comes in multiple sizes and includes 80 detachable sheets. The ruling is rendered in a soft gray for a subtle but readable guide, and micro-perforations at the top make for an easy tear. Constructed with a sturdy cardboard back, this pad provides a stable writing surface, should you find yourself without a table. Made of superfine vellum paper, the material balances delicacy with strength. Buy: Rhodia Notepad $6.42 Buy it

2. Tops Cross-Section Pads This double-sided graph paper comes in a glue-top notebook and features 50 sheets per pad. The grid itself is doubly printed with heavy blue lines every inch and faint blue lines in between. The best part? If you have to photocopy your design, the grid won’t register, so you’ll have a clean reproduced page. Buy: Tops Cross-Section Pads $7.44 Buy it

3. Mead Spiral Notebook Spiral-bound Mead notebooks are a classroom classic. Available in a range of rainbow colors, the cover is coated for added durability, and the three-hole-punch design makes for easy storage in a binder. With 100 papers per pad, there’s plenty of material to last the duration of the school year. Buy: Mead Spiral Notebook $14.99 Buy it

4. Mr. Pen Graph Paper For those in the market for a paper product with some weight, go with this option. The double-sided grid is printed on extra-thick paper that prevents bleeding. Each of the 55 sheets is perforated at the top for clean removal, and the blue-printed grid is precisely printed and easy to follow. Buy: Mr. Pen Graph Paper $6.99 Buy it