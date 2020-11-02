The Best Grommet Tool Kits for Fabric, Leather, and More

Replace or add eyelets to tarps, pool covers, tents, awnings, shoes, bags, and more with a grommet tool kit. First used in the 19th century on the lace-up backs of women’s corsets, grommets are metal accessories used to reinforce holes in fabric, leather, or vinyl. Common contemporary applications include shower curtains, belts, and flags. Grommets come in a variety of sizes, and the most common utilitarian size is a half-inch inner diameter. Though eyelet, or grommet, pliers are fine for use on lighter materials or to make smaller holes, when it comes to heavier materials, you’ll need probably need a sturdier tool like a grommet setter. A grommet tool kit comes equipped with a grommet setter, hole punch, washer rings, and of course, the grommets themselves. Grommets come in a wide assortment of sizes and finishes, so make sure you choose a set that includes grommets in the right color and correct diameter. Browse our selection of the best kits below. (Note that you should always work on a hard surface when setting the grommets and use a rubber or wooden mallet. Remember, too, that when using the hole punch, placing a self-healing cutting mat, or even a cardboard pad, under the tool will extend its life considerably.)

1. Vastar Grommet Tool Kit These half-inch grommets are a standard choice for medium-duty use on flags, tarps, and tents. Made of copper, the washers and grommets come in a choice of gold or chrome, with 50 sets of each finish. Packaged in a plastic case for easy storage, the set comes complete with both a hole punch and an installation hammer. Buy: Vastar Grommet Tool Kit $15.99 Buy it

2. GeBee Grommet Kit For smaller quarter-inch grommets in a variety of four finishes, choose this two hundred unit pack. Featuring a selection of four colors, these grommets come in gold, gunmetal, bronze and silver. A sectioned plastic box makes for easy organization, and the all-inclusive toolkit comes with a base, a hole punch, and an installer tool. Buy: GeBee Grommet Kit $12.99 Buy it

3. Pangda Grommet Tool Kit These sturdy chrome-colored copper grommets are rust-resistant and come in a set of 100 units. Available in a standard half-inch diameter, these grommets are perfect for a wide range of applications: install them on everything from shower curtains to leather jackets. A matched mandrel, hole punch, base, and storage case round out this all-in-one kit. Buy: Pangda Grommet Tool Kit $16.95 Buy it

4. General Tools Multi Grommet Tool Kit For a kit with an assortment of sizes, choose this multipack. This set of rust-proof, gold-finish brass grommets includes six small grommets with a .375-inch inner diameter and six standard-sized grommets with a half-inch diameter. This kit is more stocked with tools than the other products on this list and comes with a two-sided anvil, two hole punches, and two punch heads. A secure storage box helps keep everything in one place. Buy: General Tools Multi Grommet Tool Kit $10.47 Buy it