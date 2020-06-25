The Best Hand Sewing Needles for Designers, Artists, and Crafters

Whether you’re a beginning or accomplished quilter, fashion designer, fiber artist, or seamstress, it’s vital to have a good set of needles for hand sewing. High-quality needles make clothing repairs a breeze and ensure that fabric won’t be damaged or snagged in the process. Hand-stitching isn’t only for fabric; it is a fabulous embellishment technique for artists working in paper and plastics and a nice alternative to adhesives. A set of premium needles is also essential for creating beautiful books. Hand sewing needles are available in a variety of types. Sharps are good all-purpose needles with a sharp point, round eye, and medium length. Embroidery needles and darners have sharp points too, but also a longer eye for ease in threading embroidery floss and thick thread. Quilting needles are short and thin for fast, precise stitching. Tapestry needles are large, with big eyes and blunt tips. To choose the needles that are right for you, browse our picks of the best.

1. Singer Assorted Hand Needles Singer is known for their excellent sewing machines and accessories, and its hand sewing needles are exceptional too. This 45-piece assortment includes a full range of sturdy needles for a variety of projects: both sharp and blunt, small and large, and good for thread, embroidery floss, and yarn. There are multiples of most sizes and styles. These needles are nickel-plated steel, designed for strength, rust resistance, and smooth sewing. Buy: BUY NOW $3.84 Buy it

2. Dritz Hand Needles Dritz’s set includes 50 hand needles from small and thin to large and thick, and the wide range of sizes and types means you’ll find the perfect needle for your project. Included is a handy chart of types and sizes to help you identify the needle you need. Constructed of nickel-plated steel, the needles are sturdy, rust resistant, and smooth. Buy: BUY NOW $7.03 Buy it

3. AEHO Crafts Large Eye Stitching Needles Artists are rediscovering sewing as a great creative tool, and arts educators are working it into their curriculum, relying on large hand sewing needles as they train their students to safely and creatively make stitches. This set, containing 30 needles in three large sizes with big eyes for ease in threading, is a perfect class set for beginners. Made from stainless steel, the needles are sturdy and ready for heavy use, and they come with a handy storage tube. Out of the classroom, these needles are great for bookbinding and sewing through thick materials such as quilt batting and canvas. Large needles are also good for sewers with aging eyes, who can thread them and use them with ease. Buy: BUY NOW $4.99 Buy it

4. Clover Gold Eye Embroidery Needles Clover’s 16-pack features a range of embroidery needles with long, flat eyes, ideal for accommodating cotton thread, ribbons, multiple threads, embroidery floss, and wool for crewelwork. They are thin, sharp, and versatile, great for a wide array of stitches. They fit comfortably between the fingers, making every stitch easy. Buy: BUY NOW $2.99 Buy it