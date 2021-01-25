The Best Handheld Jigsaws for Cutting a Variety of Materials

As its name suggests, a jigsaw is a power tool that can cut complicated and irregular shapes—like the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. A kind of reciprocating saw, it uses a blade that is quite narrow and refined, making it perfect for cutting jobs that require not only power but also finesse. Most jigsaws can cut through everyday materials like wood, plastics, and light metals. Different saws have different speed and orbital capabilities (orbital settings introduce an elliptical motion to the blade, which speeds up cutting but results in some loss of control), so it’s good to keep in mind how much precision you need from your jigsaw when you make your choice. Find the best one for your studio in our picks below.

1. Black + Decker Jigsaw Powerful, intuitive, and versatile, Black + Decker’s saw is our go-to for quick and neat slicing. This 5.0-amp tool features many settings to adjust for the project at hand. A pressure-sensitive trigger lets you seamlessly vary the speed from 0 to 3,000 strokes per minute, and four orbital modes let you choose the degree of control for cutting gentle curves or sharper angles. The handle at the top makes this lightweight saw comfortable to use for long creative sessions. It can also take T and U shank blades, and switching them out is easy: simply lift a quick-release lever. Buy: Black + Decker Jigsaw $32.79 Buy it

2. Porter-Cable Jigsaw If you prefer a saw that doesn’t have a cord—whether for better portability or simplicity—look no further than this jigsaw. Powered by a high-capacity battery, this 20-volt tool can run longer than most battery-powered saws. With three orbital settings and a variable-speed trigger to move between 0 and 2,500 strokes per minute, this saw is less capable than our top pick, but it can still handle common jobs, cutting through light to medium-weight materials with nominal vibration. Buy: Porter-Cable Jigsaw $55.66 Buy it

3. Worx Reciprocating Saw and Jigsaw This saw operates not only as a jigsaw but also as a more general-use reciprocating saw with a rougher, push-and-pull motion. Transitioning between the two is easy, requiring just a flip of a switch to access and reverse the blades. Like our runner-up pick, this is a battery-powered saw that is powerful at full charge, although we recommend upgrading the included battery to a higher-capacity one for longer cutting sessions. The saw does have noticeable vibration, but you can counter that to some extent with the variable-speed trigger. Buy: Worx Reciprocating Saw and Jigsaw $89.99 Buy it

4. Bosch Corded Jigsaw When it comes to muscle, this saw is unmatched. With the right blades, it can slice through metal, thick wood, and other dense materials with little force—and little noise. The 7.0-amp motor can be set up to 3,100 strokes per minute for clean cuts, and you can choose between four orbital-action settings. To ensure greater precision, this saw also features a counterbalance system to minimize vibration. Unlike many saws, it has a barrel grip, which may introduce a learning curve to some users, but this design provides maximum control, whether you’re slicing in a straight line or contouring. Buy: Bosch Corded Jigsaw $135.00 Buy it