The Best Heavy-Duty Sewing Machines for Tough and Thick Fabrics

Take your sewing projects to the next level with a heavy-duty sewing machine. While a regular machine does well with most jobs, some textiles and projects require more robust sewing power. Heavy-duty machines have no problem stitching through heavy fabrics like leather and denim and are well equipped to handle thick layers of fabric. A heavy-duty sewing machine is a big investment, and it’s important to do your research before selecting a product. Browse our roundup of the best options below.
1. Singer Heavy Duty Sewing Machine
Singer is a trusted brand for all things sewing, and this heavy-duty sewing machine lives up to the Singer reputation. A true workhorse, it is equipped with a metal interior frame, stainless steel bedplate, an extra-high-speed setting that achieves up to 1,100 stitches per minute, and an ultra-powerful motor with 50 percent more power than a regular sewing machine. Handy features include a built-in needle threader, a one-step buttonhole setting, an adjustable foot pedal, and 32 built-in settings for decorative, stretch, and utility stitches. Equipped with a range of sewing accessories including a variety of foot pedal types, a seam ripper, needles, and bobbins, this machine will have you sewing immediately.
2. Brother Sewing Machine
This sewing machine from the dependable Brother brand features 37 built-in stitches and an auto-size buttonhole setting. With an automatic needle threader and drop-in top bobbin, the machine is jam resistant—good news for home sewers without a lot of experience. The metal needle plate makes for smooth fabric feeding, and the versatile, free-swinging arm makes sewing cuffs, sleeves, and jeans a breeze. The sewing machine has a maximum working speed of 800 stitches per minute and comes with six additional sewing feet.
3. AGM Portable Sewing Machine
Though it’s available at less than half the price of other options and comes at half the size, AGM’s sewing machine packs a comparable punch. It features 12 preset stitches, an LED light, a thread cutter, built-in buttonhole setting, a replaceable foot, an auto-winding device, and reverse sewing capabilities. The free-swinging arm facilitates easy stitching on cuffs, hems, and sleeves, and the adjustable needle spacing allows for customized stitches. This tool can be powered either by batteries or a wall outlet. A small hidden drawer on the side of the sewing machine provides handy storage.
4. Janome Industrial-Grade Sewing Machine
This sleek black industrial-grade sewing machine is equipped to handle even the toughest textile. With both an aluminum interior frame and exterior body, this machine is super sturdy. A great choice for the more advanced stitcher, it comes programmed with 14 preset stitches and a four-step buttonhole setting. The front-loading bobbin system keeps the machine from jamming, and the automatic needle threader is wonderfully convenient. Quilting features include a drop feed with three-piece feed dogs for free-motion sewing and easy fabric feeding, and the removable storage compartment converts the machine into a free-arm tool. Added sewing accessories include four presser feet, a hard cover, needles, bobbins, and more.
5. Juki Sewing and Quilting Machine
This premium machine is the fastest on our list with a maximum speed of 1,500 stitches per minute. The model has been updated to include LED lights and one-pedal operation. Unique features include an extension table that provides a wider work area and an aluminum bed for low vibration. It comes equipped with a standard sewing foot and a walking foot. Be warned: This machine is only for the experienced sewer. Although it has an automatic needle threader, the bobbins and foot pedal must be adjusted manually. However, once the proper top thread and bobbin tensions are dialed in, the machine stitches like a dream.