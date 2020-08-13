The Best Heavy-Duty Sewing Machines for Tough and Thick Fabrics

Take your sewing projects to the next level with a heavy-duty sewing machine. While a regular machine does well with most jobs, some textiles and projects require more robust sewing power. Heavy-duty machines have no problem stitching through heavy fabrics like leather and denim and are well equipped to handle thick layers of fabric. A heavy-duty sewing machine is a big investment, and it’s important to do your research before selecting a product. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Singer Heavy Duty Sewing Machine Singer is a trusted brand for all things sewing, and this heavy-duty sewing machine lives up to the Singer reputation. A true workhorse, it is equipped with a metal interior frame, stainless steel bedplate, an extra-high-speed setting that achieves up to 1,100 stitches per minute, and an ultra-powerful motor with 50 percent more power than a regular sewing machine. Handy features include a built-in needle threader, a one-step buttonhole setting, an adjustable foot pedal, and 32 built-in settings for decorative, stretch, and utility stitches. Equipped with a range of sewing accessories including a variety of foot pedal types, a seam ripper, needles, and bobbins, this machine will have you sewing immediately. Buy: Singer Heavy Duty Sewing Machine $393.48 Buy it

2. Brother Sewing Machine This sewing machine from the dependable Brother brand features 37 built-in stitches and an auto-size buttonhole setting. With an automatic needle threader and drop-in top bobbin, the machine is jam resistant—good news for home sewers without a lot of experience. The metal needle plate makes for smooth fabric feeding, and the versatile, free-swinging arm makes sewing cuffs, sleeves, and jeans a breeze. The sewing machine has a maximum working speed of 800 stitches per minute and comes with six additional sewing feet. Buy: Brother Sewing Machine $298.96 Buy it

3. AGM Portable Sewing Machine Though it’s available at less than half the price of other options and comes at half the size, AGM’s sewing machine packs a comparable punch. It features 12 preset stitches, an LED light, a thread cutter, built-in buttonhole setting, a replaceable foot, an auto-winding device, and reverse sewing capabilities. The free-swinging arm facilitates easy stitching on cuffs, hems, and sleeves, and the adjustable needle spacing allows for customized stitches. This tool can be powered either by batteries or a wall outlet. A small hidden drawer on the side of the sewing machine provides handy storage. Buy: AGM Portable Sewing Machine $159.18 Buy it

4. Janome Industrial-Grade Sewing Machine This sleek black industrial-grade sewing machine is equipped to handle even the toughest textile. With both an aluminum interior frame and exterior body, this machine is super sturdy. A great choice for the more advanced stitcher, it comes programmed with 14 preset stitches and a four-step buttonhole setting. The front-loading bobbin system keeps the machine from jamming, and the automatic needle threader is wonderfully convenient. Quilting features include a drop feed with three-piece feed dogs for free-motion sewing and easy fabric feeding, and the removable storage compartment converts the machine into a free-arm tool. Added sewing accessories include four presser feet, a hard cover, needles, bobbins, and more. Buy: Janome Industrial-Grade Sewing Machine Buy it