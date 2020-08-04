The Best Heavy-Duty Threads for Strong and Smooth Stitches

Usually made of synthetic materials and engineered to withstand high stress and tension, heavy-duty thread is best for sewing thick materials like denim, canvas, and leather. With a variety of weights and finishes to choose from, the best heavyweight thread depends on the material and its intended use. Our picks below will help you find the best thread for your project.
1. Coats & Clark Inc. Dual Duty Heavy Thread
Colorfast and weather-resistant, this heavyweight polyester-wrapped core-spun thread offers consistent tension and excellent stitch formation. A strong and durable thread perfect for sewing denim, leather, heavy knits, and upholstery. With a smooth finish, this thick thread can be used for bold topstitching, cording, and stitching buttonholes.
2. Selric High Strength Polyester Thread
Suitable for a variety of heavy-duty sewing projects, this high-strength polyester thread is tough and durable. It’s resistant to abrasion, UV rays, high temperatures, and mildew, making it an ideal choice for outdoor upholstery, awnings, and tents. This sturdy, durable thread can withstand high-speed, high-density sewing through tough materials like denim, leather, canvas, and vinyl.
3. Singer Clear Nylon Thread
This clear monofilament nylon thread is high-strength and low-stretch, making it an excellent choice for durable stitches that are invisible on fabric. Suitable for machine sewing, this abrasion-resistant thread is great for stitching heavy fabrics like leather, canvas, and vinyl, as well as stringing beads, assembling jewelry, machine quilting, home decoration, and other craft applications.
4. Gutermann Extra Strong Thread
An extra-strong polyester thread that is colorfast and fade resistant. Resistant to tearing and breaking, this thread works well in extremely heavy fabrics to provide uniform stitches that won’t pucker. Great for topstitching jeans, repairing fabrics, and sewing leather, this soft and elastic thread has a high abrasion resistance, guaranteeing a durable, long-lasting hold. It works equally well on lightweight fabrics like rip-stop nylons and oxford cloth.
5. Coats & Clark Inc. Extra Strong Upholstery Thread
With a high strength to weight ratio, nylon is one of the strongest threads available, making it a great choice for stitching upholstery, leather, and vinyl. This bonded 3-ply nylon thread has been specially treated to decrease friction while sewing at high speeds, resulting in smooth stitches. Ideal for hand and machine sewing, this thread is resistant to weather, abrasion, mildew, and UV rays; use with a size 18 needle and make longer stitches.