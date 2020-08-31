The Best Helping-Hand Tools for Soldering Projects

Everyone needs a helping hand now and again. The perfect addition to any home soldering station, helping-hand tools are stands that prop up soldering projects. Equipped with adjustable arms that end in alligator clips, helping-hand tools support and hold your projects, so you can work with greater ease and agility. Though helping-hand tools are most often used for soldering and rework tasks, they’re also useful for jewelry making, welding, and other, more heavy-duty craft projects. Helping-hand tools come in many different shapes and sizes. While some designs feature magnifying glasses and LED lights, others focus just on the metal arm components. With so many options on the market, let us lend the proverbial helping hand with a roundup of the best options below.

1. Neiko 01902 Adjustable Helping Hand With Magnifying Glass Complete with a magnifying glass mounted on an adjustable arm, this tool will help you achieve precision and avoid tiring your eyes. Two alligator spring clamps offer a secure hold, and the ball joints allow you to work from any angle. Perfect for projects big and small, this helping-hand tool is the perfect addition to any home soldering station.

2. QuadHands Helping Hands Soldering Tool This tool comes equipped with four “hands” rather than just two. The extra-flexible metal gooseneck arms can be positioned in any shape, and the strong alligator clamps can be rotated a full 360 degrees and locked into place. While two of the arms measure eight inches, the other two stand at sixteen inches, so you can get a graduated hold without effort. With an intuitive, adjustable design, this tool is a great pick for everyone, from beginners to professionals. Buy: QuadHands Helping Hands Soldering Tool $39.95 Buy it

3. NEWACALOX Store Helping Hand Third-Hand Soldering Tools Featuring both a magnifying glass and a built-in LED light, this soldering tool helps reduce eyestrain. Perfect for working with small parts, the LED light is powered by a USB cable, has three brightness settings, and is easily adjustable. With four alligator clamps mounted on stainless-steel gooseneck arms, this tool provides a steady, secure grip. Buy: NEWACALOX Store Helping Hand Third-Hand Soldering… $37.89 Buy it

4. Hobby Creek Helping Hands Pro Workstation This tool allows for a custom fit, thanks to its fully adjustable design. Not only does it have four alligator clamps mounted on flexible gooseneck arms, but the bases of the arms themselves are magnetic and can be repositioned anywhere on the steel base. Easily secure the base, thanks to the ESD ground snap, and collect small parts with the two magnetic trays included. Buy: Hobby Creek Helping Hands Pro Workstation Buy it