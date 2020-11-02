The Best Hook-and-Loop Tape for Mounting and Fastening Materials

A great choice for fastening, hemming, and mounting, interlocking fabric fastener tape is a versatile, handy material that serves myriad purposes. In 1941, Swiss electrical engineer George de Mestral, the founder of the Velcro company, was inspired to create his now-ubiquitous hook-and-loop fastener system when, while walking in the woods, he noticed burdock seeds clinging to his coat and dog’s fur. In 1955, he patented his invention and subsequently refined the material until its commercial production in the late 1950s. De Mestral named the material Velcro as a mix of the words “velour” and “crochet,” which describes its hook-and-loop construction. There are many fabric fasteners on the market, from self-adhesive models to sew-on versions. Browse our roundup to find the best for you.

1. Darice Hook and Loop Strips These self-adhesive fabric fastener strips don’t require any gluing or sewing. Simply peel the backing off and stick the material on virtually anything. Featuring a 15-foot roll of hook tape and a 15-foot roll of loop tape, you can cut and match pieces to your perfect length. Buy: Darice Hook and Loop Strips $6.99 Buy it

2. Homepie Store Sew-On Hook-and-Loop Strips With double the material as the option above, this one comes in two 40-foot rolls: one roll of hooked tape and one roll of looped tape. This tape is nonadhesive and best for sewing onto hems for light-duty alterations. The roll format allows you to cut and match custom strips. Buy: Homepie Store Sew-On Hook-and-Loop Strips $17.99 Buy it

3. Yongshi Sew-On Hook-and-Loop Fasteners A great option for all your outdoor uses, this sew-on tape is waterproof, making it ideal to use on tents or tarps. Including one roll of looped tape and one roll of hooked tape, each roll measures twenty feet long, and you can cut your own strips for a perfect fit. As an added bonus, the tape comes with a set of sewing scissors, so all you need to do is add the needle and thread. Buy: Yongshi Sew-On Hook-and-Loop Fasteners $10.77 Buy it

4. Scotch Extreme Fasteners For all your heavy-duty mounting needs, choose this self-adhesive, super-strong product. Able to lock up to three times more securely than other hook-and-loop fasteners, this tape is equipped to support up to ten pounds. Hang décor, tools, signs, and paintings with this system and enjoy a durable, hole-free hold. Each roll of hooks and loops measures 20 feet each, and you can cut strips to size. Buy: Scotch Extreme Fasteners $23.12 Buy it