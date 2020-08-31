The Best Invisible Thread for Sewing, Beading, and More

Now you see it, now you don’t. Ideal for repairs, beading, quilting, and patching, invisible thread is a clear, fine-stranded material that resembles fishing line. Usually made of nylon or polyester, invisible thread appears delicate but is actually very strong. Perfect for sewing stitches you don’t want to see, hanging objects you want to appear as floating, and stringing and weaving seed beads, invisible thread is a versatile, unique crafting material you’ll want to have on hand. When choosing a thread, it’s best to know what project you’re using it for. Do you need something with some stretch for a beaded bracelet? Are you in the market for a super-strong thread with no elasticity? Do you need a sewing-machine-friendly spool? All options are available in the roundup below: browse our top picks to find your perfect thread.

1. SINGER Clear Invisible Nylon Thread A brand synonymous with all things sewing, SINGER produces high-quality, dependable supplies, and this thread is no exception. Made of nylon, this high-strength, low-stretch material is well suited for everything from jewelry making to machine quilting. Conveniently wound around a machine-friendly bobbin, all you need to do is drop this 135-yard spool into the top of your sewing machine and get to work. Buy: SINGER Clear Invisible Nylon Thread $2.28 Buy it

2. Gutermann Invisible Thread Another machine-friendly option, this synthetic-fiber thread comes wound on a bobbin and is great to use with a serger or sewing machine. Great for quick repairs, hemming, and quilt making, this spool can either be used in the bobbin, on the top thread of the sewing machine, or in the lower loop of your serger. With 274 yards per spool, this high-strength, low-stretch product will keep you stocked for projects big and small. Buy: Gutermann Invisible Thread $5.25 Buy it

3. Aurifil Clear Invisible Thread This stretch-free nylon thread comes wound on a plentiful 1094 spool. While this is another product that’s not a good option for the machine, its high-tensile properties make it an excellent material for hand sewing a variety of textiles. While other invisible threads are hard to work with because they slip out of your fingers and knot and tangle easily, this thread is easy to work with and is a great option for those who’ve never tried using invisible thread. Buy: Aurifil Clear Invisible Thread $11.00 Buy it

4. Superior Threads Monopoly Clear Spool This polyester thread ticks all the boxes. Possessing heat-resistant properties, it won’t melt under an iron or in a dryer. Low stretch and high strength, this thread won’t become brittle over time, has a low sheen, and comes on a machine-friendly 2,200-yard spool. Perfect for all crafting and sewing projects, this thread is soft, pliable, and strong. Buy: Superior Threads Monopoly Clear Spool Buy it