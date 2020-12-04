The Best Iridescent Paper for Ethereal Effects

Whether you’re scrapbooking or simply looking for an eye-catching way to package or display part of another type of art project, you might be on the hunt for an iridescent paper that gives it that little something extra to really catch the light. Not all iridescent paper is alike, however, with weights ranging from thin cellophane to heavyweight cardstock and everything in between. What’s more, you might be searching for a classic gold or silver, or, perhaps, your project is more suited for a bright teal or red tone. No matter what you’re on the hunt for, ARTnews has your back. Check out the top five iridescent papers ahead.

1. Black Ink Iridescent Paper Assortment Pack This iridescent paper is crafted with a subtle dot pattern, giving it more of a metallic sheen than a casual luster. The package contains large sheets—measuring 8.5 by 11 inches—and contains a total of 40 sheets in 10 different colors. With everything from hot pink to sky blue, deep purple, and canary yellow, there is an iridescent paper for your every large-scale need. Buy: Black Ink Iridescent Paper Assortment Pack $31.98 Buy it

2. Envelopes.com 8.5 x 11 Iridescent Paper This iridescent paper comes in large sheets—measuring 8.5 by 11 inches—packaged with 50 sheets of the same color. From classic gold and silver to bright purple and teal, there is something for every project. The paper itself is not only great for crafting but also for scrapbooking, as it’s a heavier stock of metallic luster, at 81 pounds. Iridescent the paper might be, but it’s also soft and even to the touch, so it’s easy to write and craft upon without fear of added texture. Buy: Envelopes.com 8.5 x 11 Iridescent Paper $22.95 Buy it

3. Healifty Origami Paper Whether you’re looking for some light-catching paper for an actual origami project or simply want some sparkle to add to your next arts and crafts collage, this is the iridescent paper for you. Sold in 15-centimter squares, this set comes in a pack of 10 pages, each of 10 colors, for 100 pieces in total. And, what’s more, for the teacher looking to stock the classroom with affordable finds, the entire selection retails for less than $11. The iridescent sheets are slightly textured and thin enough to fold crisply and cleanly for paper airplanes, origami, and the like. Buy: Healifty Origami Paper $10.99 Buy it

4. Paper Wishes Holographic Paper For those looking for iridescence that cannot be ignored, this is the paper for you. Each pack comes with 10 sheets of a single color. The iridescence is printed on heavyweight cardstock, so it’s ideal for scrapbooking, posters, and even small model builds. Each one of the sheets is printed with a pattern, from snowflakes to stars, starbursts, and hearts. Additionally, the company guarantees that each of the ten sheets will be printed exactly the same, so they can be used for projects that require a large-format pattern that lines up easily. Buy: Paper Wishes Holographic Paper $23.88 Buy it