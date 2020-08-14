The Best Iron Cleaners for Peak Performance

Critical to maintaining a high-functioning iron, an iron cleaner removes grime and buildup from the heated soleplate or steam chamber. Not only does cleaning help your iron smoothly glide over fabric to easily erase wrinkles, but it removes any potential residues that could be transferred to clean clothing. Our picks below will help you find the best iron cleaner for your needs.

1. Dritz Iron-Off Hot Iron Cleaner Nontoxic, nonflammable, and nonabrasive, this 1-ounce tube of iron cleaner easily removes starch, detergent, and melted fusing from the hot soleplate of your iron. Easy to use, it works by dissolving residue that can then be ironed off onto a rag or old towel. The cleaner is quick acting and produces minimal odor. Buy: Dritz Iron-Off Hot Iron Cleaner $7.04 Buy it

2. Faultless Hot Iron Cleaner This quick-use cleaner comes in a 1-ounce tube to remove grime and sticky residues off the soleplate of your iron. Used while the iron is hot, this cleaner is squeezed onto the soleplate and wiped off with an old towel or cloth to remove any lingering residue. It is nontoxic and nonflammable. Buy: Faultless Hot Iron Cleaner $8.49 Buy it

3. Nuvera Steam Iron Cleaner Nuvera’s easy-to-use product removes built-up lime and mineral deposits to help prolong the life of your iron. This powerful liquid cleaner can be run through a normal steam setting to loosen and dissolve any hard water deposits in steam vents and spray nozzles, and with the 8.5-ounce bottle you’ll have enough for multiple cleanings. By regularly using this decalcifier, you will improve your iron’s performance and eliminate mineral residue that may damage clothing. Buy: Nuvera Steam Iron Cleaner $21.99 Buy it

4. Rowenta Cleaner Kit for Steam Irons This cleaning kit to restore your iron’s soleplate to perfect condition has everything you need to remove residue from your soleplate. It includes a 1-ounce tube of soleplate cleaner, an application cloth, polishing/finishing cloth, and instructions. Provided clothes can be easily washed and reused. Buy: Rowenta Cleaner Kit for Steam Irons $6.99 Buy it