The Best Iron-On Patches for Upgrading and Repairing Your Favorite Items

Iron-on patches are simple and quick to apply: Just press with an iron to melt the adhesive backing. You can use patches to mend tears and holes to prolong the life of your favorite clothing, or to decorate and add embellishments to any fabric surface. Whether you are searching for patches that blend in or stand out, our picks below will help you find the best ones for your needs.

1. Augshy Iron-On Patches With 29 colors together in one pack, this patch set makes it super easy to color match or create your own custom iron-on decorations. Made out of a polyester/cotton blend, the patches measure 4.9 by 3.7 inches each and can be easily cut to any size or shape. Patches are easy to iron on and are machine washable and long lasting.

2. RipGrip Iron-On Patches Set High-quality, sturdy embroidered patches add instant personality to any jacket, backpack, or fabric banner. This set of 15 assorted patches (approximately 2.5 inches each) are embroidered with thick thread for a traditional appearance, with a stitched twill border that provides durability. Designed by independent artists, these patches feature fun, colorful images and slogans to help express your own unique style.

3. ZEFFFKA Denim Iron-On Patches This set of 12 cotton iron-on patches is the perfect choice if you need to repair a beloved pair of jeans or denim jacket. With four common denim shades to choose from, these 3-by-4.25-inch patches can easily be cut to size for a long-lasting fix. They are simple to apply and machine washable.

4. Libiline Assorted Styles Iron-On Patches This is an extra-large selection of embroidered iron-on patches featuring fun designs in a variety of sizes and styles, including some made with metallic thread and sequins. This value pack of 50 is a great pick for the price, but given the lower-quality adhesive, some additional hand sewing may be required to ensure a secure hold. With a grab bag of patches to choose from, there will be plenty of options for everyone.