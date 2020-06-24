The Best Ironing Boards for Your Artistic and Domestic Needs

Ironing boards are essential equipment for convenient ironing and steaming, offering a stable surface that can safely absorb heat while making it easier to press out wrinkles. When choosing an ironing board, consider its size and height, the durability and thickness of its padded covering, and any additional features that make it easy to use. Our picks below will help you find the best ironing board for your needs.

1. Bartnelli Ironing Board Built for superior longevity, this 51-by-19-inch ironing board offers an extra-stable and wide surface area with an adjustable stand height. Its sturdy construction prevents wobbling or skidding, and it can be folded flat for easy storage. The board is made out of a metal mesh that allows steam to pass through, and the extra-thick foam pad with washable cotton cover withstands heat and prevents clothes from sticking. You also get a flat iron rest whose metal rails can be used to hang ironed items. Buy: BUY NOW $129.99 Buy it

2. Minky Homecare Ironing Board Ergonomically designed for comfort and efficiency, this 48-by-15-inch ironing board with adjustable height features an iron rest specially shaped to follow natural arm movements for easy right- and left-handed use. Its cotton Prozone cover reflects steam and heat to speed up the ironing process, and the cover’s thick felt underlay produces a smooth, padded surface. The triangular legs provide stability and can be collapsed for storage. Added features include a flex guide to prevent cord tangling and a low rack that can hold a steam generator or stack of clothes. Buy: BUY NOW $56.69 Buy it

3. Mabel Home Extra-Wide Ironing Board For an extra-large surface, choose this 58-by-18-inch board with unique retractable wings that are ideal for ironing pesky corners. Its adjustable-height, reinforced-metal frame offers stability, and a safety locking system lends added security. The multilayered board top produces a friction-free glide and comes with a bonus cotton cover to guarantee a clean working surface. For added convenience, the board includes a heat-resistant iron tray, storage basket, clothes hanging rail, and cord holder. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

4. Honey-Can-Do Tabletop Ironing Board Perfect for small spaces, this diminutive (32-by-12-inch) ironing board is suitable for use on tabletops. With a retractable iron rest and collapsible legs, the ironing board’s compact size allows it to be easily stored in a closet or under a studio table. Its cotton cover and foam pad provide adequate heat absorbency and support. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it