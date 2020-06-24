The Best Irons for Smoothing and Applying Materials

Irons are a key household appliance for removing wrinkles from clothing, but they are useful in many creative applications too, such as pressing seams prior to sewing detailed piecework or applying heat to seal on veneer or vinyl applique. When selecting an iron, consider its size and shape, the range of its temperature and steam controls, and its self-cleaning and safety features. For a high-functioning iron, look for one with a higher wattage; it will heat up faster and provide powerful steam. Our picks below will help you find the best iron for your project needs.

1. PurSteam Professional Steam Iron A thick, scratch-resistant soleplate that glides smoothly over a variety of surfaces and a pointed tip that reaches tight corners make this a great iron for craft and sewing projects. The powerful (1,700-watt) iron heats up rapidly to make quick work of any ironing project, with variable temperature controls to suit a range of materials. Its specially designed axial steam holes offer superior control of steam output and maintain an even heat distribution throughout the soleplate. The iron also has anti-drip and anti-calcium features to keep steam water from damaging materials, and a three-way shutoff system to prevent accidents. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. Rowenta Micro Steam Iron With more than 400 steam holes on an easy-glide soleplate, this iron provides even steam distribution for great efficiency, plus powerful vertical steam capabilities and a large water tank for long use between refills. A quick-heating, 1,700 watts of power is easily controlled with a thermostat dial and an auto-adjusted steam output that adapts to the temperature of the soleplate. The iron’s moderately heavy weight works well to quickly press surfaces, and its angled tip gets to hard-to-reach places. It includes an anti-drip system with three-way auto-off safety measures for stress-free use. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Vremi Steam Iron At 1,800 watts, this is the most powerful iron listed here, offering superior steam capabilities that work well to get out tough creases in thick fabrics. Its smooth and superwide ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant and durable, with a tapered tip to reach corners, and precise temperature and steam controls offer variable settings for use on most fabrics. A three-way auto shutoff ensures safe use; other attributes include anti-drip and anti-calcium features and a self-cleaning function that helps to maintain long-lasting performance. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

4. Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Designed for portability and convenience, this mini steam iron offers dual 100- and 240-volt settings for use anywhere in the world. Its compact size, three temperature settings, and steam capability make it great for quick touch-ups when traveling or working remotely, and its 420 watts of power, while limited, is adequate for the job. The iron comes with a travel bag and measuring cup for convenience and features a round, anti-slip handle for a steady and comfortable grip. Buy: BUY NOW $139.99 Buy it