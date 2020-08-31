The Best Kids’ Diamond-Painting Kits for a Hands-On, Sparkly Craft

Get your glitter on with a diamond-painting kit. The newest craft craze, diamond-painting kits are a mess-free, sparkly alternative to coloring books and paint-by-numbers sets. Just like a paint-by-numbers canvas or coloring page, diamond-painting kits come with predesigned templates that you fill in with self-adhesive gems, according to color. There are plenty of formats to choose from: your child can make glitzy figurines or twinkly wall-hanging canvases, shimmering dream catchers or dazzling tabletop pictures. There are plenty of kits on the market, so make sure you choose well. Browse our roundup of the best diamond-painting kits below.

1. Faber-Castell Creativity for Kids Big Gem Diamond-Painting With 12 diamond-art stickers and two diamond suncatchers, this kit combines two crafts in one. Featuring magical motifs such as rainbows, unicorns, stars, and dragons, this set includes more than 1,000 gems in rainbow colors. The self-adhesive surface of the stickers and suncatchers make for a glue-free application, and the all-in-one kit includes a plastic tray and stylus for a full setup. Buy: Faber-Castell Creativity for Kids Big Gem… $12.32 Buy it

2. Maydear Easy Diamond-Painting Kits A great choice for beginners and kids of younger ages, this diamond-painting kit features pared-down designs in vibrant colors. Choose from a wide variety of canvases, with compositions featuring every animal from a crocodile to a bunny. Each canvas has a sticky, waterproof surface that allows for glue-free gem application and a long-lasting hold. Recommended for kids aged four and above, this is a great option for mess-free play. Buy: Maydear Easy Diamond-Painting Kits $19.99 Buy it

3. Sinceroduct Diamond-Painting Stickers Kits For teachers looking for a classroom-friendly kit, choose this animal-themed sticker set. With 18 individual units per pack, there’s a sticker for every student. Equipped with a stylus and tray, this kit allows for easy organization and gem application. Made of environmentally friendly resin, the materials are nontoxic and safe for kids of all ages. Once the craft is complete, kids will love putting their blinged-out stickers on phones, laptops, computers, and notebooks. Buy: Sinceroduct Diamond-Painting Stickers Kits Buy it

4. Homokea Diamond-Painting for Kids Another canvas with a beginner-friendly design, this template features an image of a unicorn rendered with bold lines and wide, open spaces. Each diamond dot is self-adhesive, and the included applicator pen and tray round out the kit. Suitable for even young children, this kit is an easy, rewarding craft that yields a glittering result. Buy: Homokea Diamond-Painting for Kids $14.99 Buy it