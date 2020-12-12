Use the Best Kite-Making Kits for Artful Outdoor Activities

A favorite pastime among children is kite flying. So simple and joyful, it’s a great windy-day activity that can make them feel almost as though they’re flying themselves. What’s better than that, though? Making their own kites and sending them soaring into the clouds. It’s more complicated than it looks, however, to fashion a kite that’s both good looking and able to fly. That’s where kits come in. With templates, precut rods, and detailed instructions, it’s a great multifaceted activity for parents and children to share. From simple diamonds to flying tetrahedrons, check out the kite-making kids we like the best.

1. Innorock DIY Kites for Kids This kite kit is precut, easy to assemble, and really just requires a creative kid’s eye to color the bright white canvas. The diamond shapes each measure a large 23.5 inches by 27.5 inches and include a 39.3 inch streamer tail that flies behind it in a trio of colors. You get four separate blank kites as well as 16 markers in eight colors and four kite handles with string. As there is very little assembly required, this is the perfect kite-making kit for younger children who just want to let their creativity soar. Buy: Innorock DIY Kites for Kids $9.98 Buy it

2. Hengda Kite for Kids For children needing a little extra artistic guidance, consider these animal-inspired kites that will have them flying everything from an owl and a fish to a butterfly and an octopus. Each of the seven kites is like a page from a coloring book, with deep black outlines and spaces to color in. After kids use the included six crayons (or any other coloring implement) to decorate their kites, parents can attach a string and handle (also included) and see the kites soar. Each animal measures roughly 32 by 16 inches, large enough to see their details clearly from the ground even as they dip and dive. Buy: Hengda Kite for Kids $16.99 Buy it

3. Pitsco KaZoon Kite Kit This kit is a perfect way to teach middle schoolers and high schoolers about aerodynamics, lift, equilibrium, and Newton’s laws of motion while having fun at the same time. You get everything you need to build a four-cell tetrahedral kite, plus a teacher’s guide complete with instructions, lesson plans, and worksheets geared for different levels of students. And even if you’re nowhere near a classroom, this kit will provide hours of engaging fun. Buy: Pitsco KaZoon Kite Kit $30.00 Buy it

4. F Finec Diamond Kite DIY Kit This kit, with everything you need to make lots of kites, is great for family get-togethers, birthday parties, and other group activities. Each kit comes with 16 blank diamond-shaped kites measuring about 16 by 20 inches. After children decorate their flat kite canvases, all that remains is to quickly and easily add the crossbars and attach a string. Buy: F Finec Diamond Kite DIY Kit $27.99 Buy it