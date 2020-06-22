The Best Kneaded Erasers Will Bend to Artists’ Needs

A kneaded eraser is an artist’s best friend and an essential tool for painters and draftspeople alike. More forgiving than a gum eraser, it serves a multitude of purposes and creates a variety of effects. It is made of a flexible gummy material that you can mold to any form or take a small piece of to access hard-to reach areas. Use it to blur edges, lighten your page, and even clean your workstation and tools. A kneaded eraser is gentle on canvas and paper, so you don’t have to worry about tearing or pilling your surface material. Browse our selection of the best kneaded erasers below.

1. Faber-Castell Erasers Faber-Castell’s product is a go-to choice for artists and students, a mainstay in classrooms and studios alike. This pack includes four dark gray kneaded erasers perfect for lightening charcoal, pencil, and pastel work. Each eraser comes with its own plastic storage case so you can keep it clean and flexible. Buy: BUY NOW $6.16 Buy it

2. June Gold Kneaded Rubber Erasers Stock up on kneaded erasers with June Gold’s pack. This set includes six erasers made of absorbent, flexible rubber. Perfect for brightening and blending charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencils, and graphite, these erasers can easily be molded to any shape, and you can use them on a variety of surfaces without worrying about leaving rubber residue. Buy: BUY NOW $6.99 Buy it

3. Witsun Kneaded Rubber Erasers Students will love the multicolor selection of kneaded erasers this pack has to offer. Featuring 12 erasers in bright blue, green, yellow, and red, Witsun’s pack puts the fun in functional. These erasers are easily manipulated to any shape and are suited to lighten a variety of media. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

4. Prismacolor Kneaded Rubber Erasers Prismacolor’s pack includes two gray kneaded rubber erasers you can mold into any shape. An ideal eraser for pencil, charcoal, and chalk, this product leaves surfaces smooth and bright. A great tool for shading, blending, and lightening, this product won’t pill or tear your surface material. Buy: BUY NOW $4.91 Buy it