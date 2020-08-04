The Best Knitting Books for Experts and Beginners

Knitting books are great resources for both beginning and advanced knitters. For the novice they offer pragmatic how-to’s, and for the seasoned veteran they’re excellent sources of inspiration. Some books are geared toward learning basic skills; others are impressive collections of stitches, patterns, and charts. Your knitting needles will fly as you create beautiful garments and objects with one of the following books as your guide.

1. Vogue Knitting: The Ultimate Knitting Book This comprehensive text reflects the depth of the knowledge of Vogue Knitting magazine's editors. It includes thousands of photos and step-by-step illustrations that clearly show the reader how to perform each skill. Each chapter and its topic are color coded, so you can quickly reference needed guidance by looking for a particular color. The book begins with the fundamentals: supplies and basic skills. More seasoned knitters can find sections on cast-ons, increases, decreases, bind-offs, brioche, entrelac, double knitting, mosaic knitting, garment design and construction, lace, and cabling. Knitters will treasure this book for its all-encompassing content.

2. Harry Potter: Knitting Magic Knitters who are Harry Potter fans will revel in this book's 25 projects based on the iconic books and films. This magical hardcover's gorgeous photography and beautifully illustrated patterns with clear, step-by-step written directions make projects a breeze and are a joy to behold. "Wizarding Wardrobe" projects range from simple patterns such as the Hogwarts house scarves to Professor Umbridge's cat scarf to Mrs. Weasley's Christmas sweaters. Clever directions for knitting Hedwig can be found in the "Crafty Creatures" section. Lightning bolt icons identify project skill-level ratings, and each project recommended yarns and colors. Author Tanis Gray also includes fun facts, quotes, film stills, and behind-the-scenes snippets sure to delight fans.

3. 60 Quick Knits for Beginners This book is an excellent reference for art educators looking for projects geared toward beginners. Projects are illustrated with step-by-step photos and arranged in order of difficulty. The book features directions for knitting hats, scarves, shawls, wraps, socks, and mittens using budget-friendly yarns. Stripes, asymmetrical patterns, and a variety of knitting skills ensure that finished garments look stylish and fresh. Teachers will be able to direct students as they learn; more accomplished knitters will be wooed by the fashionable designs.

4. Alice Starmore's Charts for Color Knitting In the pages of this book, Alice Starmore shares her amazing collection of color knitting charts. The patterns and their charts are organized by country of origin, including Norway, Latvia, Russia, South America, the Middle East and the Far East. The book gives clear directions for adapting patterns to make them your own. It also teaches how to design your own garments, create color palettes based on a variety of source materials, and select yarns. The content is clear and suitable for both beginners and experienced knitters.