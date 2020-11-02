The Best Books On Knitting Patterns Will Improve Your Stitching Skills

Do you love to knit? Are you forever on the hunt for new projects and interesting options? One good source is knitting pattern books, which hold a trove of challenging projects featuring a full range of stitches and skill levels. Most include an introduction to basic knitting skills and materials, with clear, concise instructions teaching a variety of stitches and construction steps. Some also include tips for designing your own knitted pieces. These books are great references even when working on other projects, like beautiful handmade gifts. Knit chic clothing and fun toys following these wonderful knitting patterns.

1. Seamless Knit Sweaters in 2 Weeks: 20 Patterns for Flawless Cardigans, Pullovers, Tees and More Knit the perfect sweater—quickly—with one of these many stunning sweater patterns. Each sweater is a breeze to make. The sweater patterns include material charts, stitch abbreviations, detailed instructions for determining the perfect size for your sweater, clear written directions, gorgeous photographs of key steps, and illustrations. Also included are basic instructions for beginners, tips for selecting the perfect yarn, and guidelines for determining the sweater size by taking accurate measurements. Perfect for those who are intimidated by knitting clothing, these sweaters not only fit, they're comfortable and look great.

2. Knitted Animal Friends Create 12 cute stuffed animals, from cats to horses to hedgehogs, using easy-to-follow instructions and patterns. The animals have the same base pattern for their bodies, arms, and legs, with slight variations in color and details for individual animals. Heads and tails vary, and construction directions are a breeze for the final different animals. Clothing and accessories are interchangeable for endless wardrobe possibilities. Included are photos of each step with clear, concise written directions. The animals are easy for intermediate knitters; beginners will learn skills for making human-size clothing by knitting tiny clothing for these critters. Finished dolls are 16 inches tall, perfect for carrying, hugging, and endless hours of play.

3. 400 Knitting Stitches: A Complete Dictionary of Essential Stitch Patterns This excellent book has a full range of patterns for knitters from beginners to intermediate to advanced. Patterns are organized by eight stitch types, including knit-purl, cables, lacy, double, twisted, and cast-off. Within each section, the stitches and skills build upon one another. Each stitch is clearly charted with written instructions and full-color photos. Select one stitch per session and then progress to the next; students will quickly master solid knitting skills working through this book. Educators may work individually with students to determine their skill level and interests, identifying the right stitch and project for them. Find the ideal knitting pattern for each one of your students within the pages of this encyclopedic book.

4. Knit Shawls & Wraps in 1 Week: 30 Quick Patterns to Keep You Cozy in Style Eager to make a beautiful, handmade gift in a jiffy? Perhaps you just want a project that won't take long to finish. This book features gorgeous cowls, shawls, capelets, and wraps for every season that require only minimal time. Beautiful photographs, recommendations for yarns, charts of materials and stitches, and illustrations accompany detailed written patterns. The patterns are easy to memorize for faster knitting, but there's enough variation so you won't be bored. A joy to knit, these patterns offer captivating projects for a range of skill levels: from advanced beginners to seasoned pros. Take your time knitting the pieces or—bonus!—finish one of these beautiful garments within a week.