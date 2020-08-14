The Best Knitting Wools for Warm Creations

A natural, animal-based fiber known for retaining warmth and wicking moisture, wool is one of the most popular and durable knitting materials available. There are many wool varieties and blends to choose from, and the type of yarn you pick will produce different results in terms of feel, stitch definition, and drape. When selecting wool yarn, consider its fiber content, weight (or strand thickness), yardage, and care instructions. Our picks below will help you find the best wool for your knitting and crochet projects.

1. Cascade Yarns Superwash This light worsted/DK weight yarn, one of the most common yarn weights for both beginners and experts, is neither too fine nor too bulky, making it a good choice for almost any project. Available in a wide array of colors, this 220-yard skein of 100% superwash wool has been specially treated so that finished projects can be machine washed and dried. With its lovely stitch definition, this yarn is perfect for garments, accessories, decorative items, and more. Buy: Cascade Yarns Superwash $12.00 Buy it

2. Malabrigo Sock Yarn For a finer yet still versatile option, choose this superfine fingering weight yarn spun from soft, smooth-ply, 100 percent superwash merino wool. It has been hand-dyed in a range of solids and multicolor mixes to produce uniquely beautiful and vibrant results. This fine-weight yarn is perfect for knitting socks and also creates lovely shawls and baby items. The 440-yard skein of yarn, specially treated to be machine washable, is enough to knit one pair of adult socks. Buy: Malabrigo Sock Yarn $22.00 Buy it

3. Living Dreams Yarn EcoLana Certified organic and processed without the use of harmful substances, this eco-friendly yarn is an excellent choice for babies and those with sensitive skin. A fine, two-ply fingering/sport weight yarn made out of 100 percent merino wool, it will produce supersoft knits with a subtle sheen. The wool is hand-dyed using the safest dyes available to create beautiful, textured colors that are kind to people and the environment. It is ideal for socks, accessories, and baby garments and is sold in a 328-yard skein. Buy: Living Dreams Yarn EcoLana $29.95 Buy it

4. Patons Classic Wool Roving Yarn Great for beginners and those interested in producing quick, chunky knits, this 100 percent wool roving yarn comes in a 120-yard skein. The bulky yarn weight makes it ideal for knitting up cozy garments and accessories with excellent stitch definition and a cushiony texture. Available in a range of pastels and bright colors, this yarn is moderately soft and can be used for knitting, felting, and needle felting. Buy: Patons Classic Wool Roving Yarn $10.49 Buy it