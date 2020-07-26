The Best Labels for Tip Top Organization

Write, peel, and stick: What would we do without adhesive labels? An American named Ray Stanton Avery manufactured the first self-adhering, pressure-sensitive labels in 1935. These stickers could be cut to any shape and had a peel-off backing. Avery and many other brands produce a variety of labels today. They haven’t changed much from their original form but now come in a range of sizes, colors, and materials. While some labels are made solely for handwriting, others are made especially for the home printer, allowing you to print addresses and custom designs. Browse our selection of the best label products below.

1. Avery Address Labels Avery's printer-friendly address labels are a tried-and-true product, guaranteed to stick and stay. Backed with permanent adhesive, they hold fast to envelopes, cardboard, paper, plastic, glass, tin, and metal. Each sheet is designed with a Sure Feed technology that facilitates a smooth printing experience.

2. MFLABEL Half Sheet Self Adhesive Shipping Labels Specially designed for laser and inkjet printers, these shipping labels comes in a range of bulk options. Each label is precut to the perfect shipping label size—8.5 by 5.5 inches—and the self-adhesive backing eliminates the need for tape. All you do is print and peel.

3. Small Fish Chalkboard Labels This product features 173 chalkboard labels in assorted shapes and sizes. These decorative labels are waterproof, removable, and repositionable. Made of durable vinyl, they have a black matte finish to facilitate smear-free writing. Included are two chalk markers, one yellow and one white, that wipe off easily with a wet cloth.

4. Garage Sale Pup Multi-Color Mailing Labels This pack of 300 labels features an array of neon colors. Great for color-coding or for printing mailing addresses, these sheets are inkjet and laser printer compatible. The strong adhesive sticks to a variety of surfaces and won't leave residue when it is removed.