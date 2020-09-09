The Best Lace Ribbon for Adding a Delicate Touch to Your Crafts

Useful for everything from table decorations to clothing trimming to collage, lace ribbon is a must-have in any crafter’s supplies drawer. Originally made of linen, silk, gold, or silver thread, lace is now usually made of cotton or synthetic fibers. Lace making evolved from other techniques, so it’s impossible to pinpoint its exact origins. It was first associated with Venice, where the first lace-pattern books were printed in the 1500s. By 1600, fine lace was being made around Europe, including in Flanders, Spain, France, and England. The industrial revolution brought profound changes: by 1870, virtually every type of handmade lace had a machine-made copy. Today, many types of lace are mass-produced, though specialized artisans still make it by hand. Available in many patterns, widths, materials, and colors, there’s plenty to choose from. Browse our selection of the best lace below.

1. Whaline White Lace Trim Choose from 15 different lace patterns with this assortment of rolls. Each ribbon is made of lightweight polyester and won’t shred or fray after being cut to length. Suitable for sewing, card making, floral arrangements, and jewelry design, this pack of lace ribbons has you covered. Buy: Whaline White Lace Trim $11.99 Buy it

2. FEPITO White Lace Ribbon Choose from 12 assorted lace patterns with this multipack. Made of stark white polyester, each roll has a different vintage lace design, making this a perfect option for the yesteryear enthusiast. Suitable for sewing, floral, quilting, and craft projects, this lace multipack leaves you spoiled for choice. Buy: FEPITO White Lace Ribbon $8.99 Buy it

3. LEOBRO Assorted Cream Lace Ribbon Suitable for beginners and experts alike, this lace-ribbon-roll pack comes at a great value. With 18 different rolls, each featuring a different lace ribbon design, this product has plenty of variety. Each roll is fixed by a pin for easy storage and organization. Buy: LEOBRO Assorted Cream Lace Ribbon $10.99 Buy it

4. Adeeing Vintage Lace Roll This romantic tulle lace ribbon comes in an extra-wide size and a 25-yard spool. Great for tutu trimmings, pew bows, chair sashes, wedding decorations, wrapping ribbon and trimming, this ethereal gossamer lace has you covered. It won’t unravel or fray once you cut it from the roll, and it doesn’t require finishing or seams. Buy: Adeeing Vintage Lace Roll $8.99 Buy it