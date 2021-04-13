The Best Laptop Stands for Working with Visual Information

Maintaining a proper eye level when viewing your laptop screen is key to reducing eyestrain, which is especially important if you work with images. Ergonomics experts recommend that the top of the screen be between eye level and 30 degrees below it. This can help improve your posture and reduce neck pain and backaches, even if you get lost in your work. To achieve your optimal viewing angle, purchase a laptop stand. At the very least, these accessories lift your device off a tabletop or desktop; more complex ones feature adjustable heights and tilting angles for precise positioning. Eliminate sore eyes and hunched backs with one of our picks below.

1. BoYata Laptop Stand With its good looks, adjustability, and sturdy construction, this laptop stand gets our highest marks—we really couldn’t ask for more. Made of aluminum alloy, it has a Z-shaped structure that allows you to raise the top level as well as tilt it to your ideal angle; you can also fold it into a relatively compact form for storage. It’s solidly built; in fact, the hardware requires two hands to position because the joints are so secure. An oval hole in the platform helps to dissipate heat, and four rubber pads keep laptops from shifting. The stand comes in champagne, silver, pink, and gray, so you can choose the one that best matches your work station setup. Buy: BoYata Laptop Stand $36.99 Buy it

2. obVus Solutions Adjustable Laptop Tower Stand This laptop stand can take you to greater heights. The top platform can be raised 21 inches above the base, which means you can stand as you work without having to purchase a standing desk. Made of aluminum, it can be tilted to accommodate your preferred viewing angle. Even at its most extended, this stand stays in place, with negligible wobble when you type. Weighing just under 4.5 pounds, this stand is on the heavier side, but that helps maintain stability.

3. MTWhirldy Universal Desktop Stand This stand is a work of art. Handcrafted out of natural bamboo, it consists of three pieces: two side supports and a rod that connects them. Assembly and disassembly are a breeze, and the stand can also be tilted upward to serve as a rack for your closed laptop. When used as a stand, this warm wooden model raises computers five inches off your desk and holds the base at an 18 degree angle. It is smooth to the touch, lightweight, and durable. Buy: MTWhirldy Universal Desktop Stand $24.56 Buy it

4. Rain Design mStand If you’re looking for a simple stand that just gets the job done without any bells or whistles, consider this one. It’s made from a single piece of aluminum and features a platform that raises your laptop by 6 inches—an ideal height for almost anyone seated at a table or desk. A lip at the bottom of the tray keeps your machine from sliding down, as do four rubber pads. Elegant and stylish, this stand has a hole in its back panel to accommodate your keyboard wire for a mess-free look. Buy: Rain Design mStand $39.90 Buy it