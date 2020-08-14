The Best Large Art Portfolios for Transporting Work

Protect your work with an art portfolio. Large art portfolios are designed to hold canvases, drawing boards, and supplies. Many of them are outfitted with both handles and shoulder straps for convenient carrying. In addition to being handy for transporting and storing your work, a large portfolio is a great piece of gear for plein air painting. There are a variety of options to choose from, so do your research before you pick, and browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Soho Nylon Art Portfolio Made of water-resistant black nylon, this sturdy portfolio holds canvases up to 23 by 31 inches and has both an exterior and interior pocket for work and supplies, respectively. Each corner is reinforced with vinyl for extra durability, and the rubber handle and adjustable shoulder strap make for easy transport. An inner ID tag is included for easy identification. Buy: Soho Nylon Art Portfolio $21.99 Buy it

2. Dekko Shadow Black File This archival-quality portfolio has a sleek look and a simple design. Made of scuff-resistant polypropylene, it is waterproof, and each seam has been ultrasonically welded for maximum strength. Measuring 23 by 31 inches, the portfolio comfortably accommodates large works. The rubber handle provides a comfortable grip. Buy: Dekko Shadow Black File $36.32 Buy it

3. Martin Pro-2 Portfolio This polypropylene portfolio measures 24 by 36 inches and has an expandable 3-inch gusset. The interior includes a side pocket and an elastic restraining strap for added security. Complete with a double handle and adjustable shoulder strap, this portfolio is a great buy. Buy: Martin Pro-2 Portfolio $36.00 Buy it

4. Alvin Heavy Duty Art Portfolio At 34 by 42 inches with a 4-inch gusset, this portfolio is the largest option on our list. Designed with a large exterior pocket and an extra interior compartment, it easily accommodates tools and supplies in addition to large canvases. It is made of reinforced nylon and laminated plastic and features protective chrome studs at the base for long life. Both handles and a shoulder strap make transport a breeze. Buy: Alvin Heavy Duty Art Portfolio $144.37 Buy it