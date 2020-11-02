The Best Large-Format Printers for Photos, Posters, and More

Go big or go home. While standard printers do well to print standard-sized documents and photos, if you want something that can handle large-scale printouts, you’ve got a job for a large-format printer. Perfect for printing large-scale photos, posters, architectural drawings, engineering diagrams, and construction blueprints, a large-format printer is a must-have for many classrooms, offices, and studios. No matter the size of the document you want to produce, large-format printers preserve even the tiniest details for a crisp and clear printout. To help you out in your search, we’ve rounded up a group of the best large-format printers below. Browse our selection and choose the perfect product for you.

1. Canon Large Format Inkjet Printer From household-name photography brand Canon comes a high-quality, wireless printer, available at a reasonable price. Able to print a 24-inch by 36-inch poster in just 27 seconds, this product has a fast-acting printing capacity and can print 104 large-scale documents in an hour. Programmed with free poster-creation software and factory packed with a full set of inks, you can get to designing and printing right away. The touch screen interface provides easy operation, and the intuitive setup process takes only about 20 minutes. Buy: Canon Large Format Inkjet Printer $949.00 Buy it

2. HP DesignJet Large Format Printer Available in a sleek white color, this printer doesn’t print with quite the speed of the option above, but its 35-second-long printing capacity is nothing to sneeze at. The wireless printing capacity enables you to print straight from mobile devices, and the built-in, automatic horizontal cutter creates a clean cut every time. A color touch screen provides intuitive operation and setup. Buy: HP DesignJet Large Format Printer Buy it

3. Epson Expression Photo Wireless Wide-Format Printer Educators in the market for a large-format printer on a budget will appreciate both the quality and price of this model. Available at a fraction of the price of other options on the list, this device issues professional-quality borderless prints measuring up to 13 by 19 inches. Able to accommodate a variety of paper finishes and borderless sizes, the ultra-compact format is 30% smaller than comparable printers, making for an easy desktop fit. The six-color HD ink pack includes both red and gray inks, for a wide color gamut and enhanced black-and-white prints. For an added measure of convenience, the printer comes programmed with a dash replenishment code that keeps track of your ink usage and automatically orders more when you’re running low. Buy: Epson Expression Photo Wireless Wide-Format… Buy it

4. Epson SureColor Inkjet Printer Able to print border-free sheets measuring up to 13 inches wide, this printer comes preloaded with a full set of eight UltraChrome HD inks. Print easily from any device, including mobile phones, thanks to this model’s wireless printing technology. The LCD touch screen display is easy to use, and an advanced black-and-white print mode enables ultra-crisp, dimensional black-and-white printouts. Buy: Epson SureColor Inkjet Printer $1,488.88 Buy it