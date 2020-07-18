The Best Laser Levels for Accurate and Precise Alignment

To reduce frustration and save time when working on repairs and installations, you should augment your tool kit with a reliable laser level. It allows you to ensure that your work is precise and accurate, giving you confidence that whatever you are installing is properly aligned. Lasers can be extremely expensive, but it’s possible to find one that you can depend on without breaking the bank. We’ve assembled a lineup of products below to help you make a selection. No matter which product you choose, remember the cardinal rule: Do not look directly into the laser beam.

1. Tavool Self-Leveling Laser Level Don’t let its low cost fool you. This is a versatile and fantastic laser you can use for many indoor jobs. With the simple push of a button, you can project a horizontal or vertical line, or both at the same time to create a stable cross. The red light is bright and visible up to 50 feet away in optimal lighting conditions. This is also a self-leveling laser that will recalibrate itself as you adjust its body, so you can save time if making multiple measurements. Use it alone or with a tripod. Buy: BUY NOW $42.99 Buy it

2. Tacklife SC-L01 Laser Level This handy little laser level is about the size of a standard tape measure, and its compactness makes it easy to slip it into a drawer or carry it with you. While its beam is not as bright as some of our other picks, it is an economical tool that will serve you well for smaller jobs, like mounting pictures or aligning tiles. It projects a cross line that can achieve a range of 50 feet in low-light environments, and it self-levels quickly to save you time. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Inspiritech Self-Leveling Laser Level This laser looks like a little robot, with three adjustable legs you can manipulate to precisely position its cylindrical body. Capable of projecting four vertical lines and one horizontal one, it can also spin 360 degrees on its base to give you more flexibility. It’s an especially useful tool for jobs that need multiple micro-adjustments, like setting tiles, leveling wood flooring, or laying bricks. Unlike most lasers, this one can be powered with a rechargeable lithium battery.

4. Black & Decker Line Laser If you need to hang a lot of wall objects, we recommend this smart two-in-one tool. You get a stud finder as well as a leveling laser that produces a clear and vibrant horizontal line with a range of more than 20 feet. Although it takes some practice to master, you can save a lot of time and avoid ruining your walls with this gadget. The stud sensor can be a little wonky, so it’s best to take multiple readings before going in with your drill.

