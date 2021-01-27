The Best Latch Hooking Mesh for Rugs, Wall Hangings, and More

An attractive rug, wall hanging, or other latch hook project begins with a good mesh backing. Offering an openwork, netted surface with a steady layout of square holes, a reliable mesh canvas should be sturdy enough to hold its shape as you move your latch hook through it and tighten knots against the weave. Meshes are available in a range of material, from plastic to cotton, as well as a range of sizes to accommodate the varying complexities of different patterns. Find the best product for your next hooking project in our recommendations below.

1. Zweigart Painting and Drawing If we were to pick one go-to mesh, it would be this well-manufactured one from Zweigart. Featuring 3.75 squares per inch—the standard distribution for latch hooking canvases—it is stamped with a blue grid that helps you count your squares and keep track of your design. It’s also durable, being made of 52 percent cotton and 48 percent polyester. Finally, we like that this mesh features an interlocking structure, with each weave consisting of twisted threads for additional stability. Buy: Zweigart Painting and Drawing $14.70 Buy it

2. Bucilla Ryatie Mesh Fabric Intended for Ryatie, which involves using bundles of yarn to create shaggy fiber artworks, this mesh offers slightly smaller holes than Zweigart’s product. The surface features four holes per inch—ideal for creating dense piles—and the squares are consistently sized and neatly cut. Made of 100 percent polyester, the mesh also has a satisfying stiffness to provide dependable support for your work. Our one gripe is that it has a strange smell that you will likely want to remove before displaying your final artwork. Buy: Bucilla Ryatie Mesh Fabric $9.99 Buy it

3. Yushen Blank Rug-Hooking Mesh We like this mesh as it comes with a wood-handled latch hook, making it a particularly smart option if you’re new to this art form and want to save money by bundling tools. Made of polyester, the mesh provides a firmer, heavier base than cotton or cotton-blend surfaces—a structure that newbies might find easier to handle. Don’t expect the consistency of higher-grade mesh, but we wouldn’t consider the imperfections dealbreakers. Buy: Yushen Blank Rug-Hooking Mesh $18.99 Buy it

4. Color Crazy Rug-Hooking Mesh Canvas This mesh from Color Crazy also comes with gridded guidelines in blue, and its lattice is strengthened by an interlocking weave. Made of 100 percent cotton, it’s consistent in its composition, featuring even and well-structured netting of 3.75 holes per inch. Go with this mesh if you need a larger work surface, as you can purchase material measuring 36 inches by 44 inches or 44 inches by 60 inches. It can also withstand cycles in the washing machine. Buy: Color Crazy Rug-Hooking Mesh Canvas Buy it