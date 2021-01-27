The Best Latch Hooking Tools for Fiber Arts

The small but mighty latch hook makes knotting yarn a breeze. As its name indicates, these handheld tools consist of a latch and a hook: the former helps guide your fiber as it begins to form a knot, while the latter helps to pull and tighten the final hitch. Essential for making wall hangings and rugs using short pieces of yarn, latch hooks help keep your work consistent for a final, even finish. Depending on your preference, they are sold with wooden or plastic handles, and with straight or bent necks. Check out our top picks for hooking tools below.



1. Susan Bates Bent Latch Hook This latch hook is sturdy, reliable, and has a handsome, rustic look. Its latch provides the perfect balance of movement and security, swinging open with ease but refraining from catching onto your fabric as you make your pulls. Featuring natural grains, its solid wooden handle is firmly attached and splinter-free for comfortable handling. Expect smooth sailing as you progress from square to square. Buy: Susan Bates Bent Latch Hook $5.92 Buy it

2. Caron Bent Latch Hook This latch hook is almost as good as our top pick. Also designed with a wooden handle, it feels comfortable in the hand and is lightweight enough to use for long crafting sessions. The handle is slightly wider than that of the average latch hook, which some users might prefer. As for the latch, it feels a little flimsy but still does a satisfying job of opening and closing without ruining your fibers. Buy: Caron Bent Latch Hook $5.86 Buy it

3. Darice Wooden Latch Hook Cheap yet professional looking, this is a great hook for those on a budget who are dipping their toes into the art of latch hooking. It features a wooden hilt that is uniformly smooth for comfortable handling and a good-sized latch with stable claws. Compared to pricier hooks, the construction of this one does not feel as robust, but it will serve you well for several projects before you upgrade to a better tool. We also like that you can purchase more than one at a discounted price—a smart option for classrooms and other group settings. Buy: Darice Wooden Latch Hook $6.29 Buy it

4. Boye Straight Latch Hook If you prefer working with a hook that has a straight shaft, go with this option from Boye. Its neck is perfectly linear and free of burrs, with a smooth-articulating latch at its end. The handle is made of stiff plastic and provides a super-smooth surface and an ergonomic grip that helps to prevent blisters. Plus, the bold color makes it easy to spot in an instant. Buy: Boye Straight Latch Hook $5.08 Buy it