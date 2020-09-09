The Best Learn-To-Knit (and Crochet) Kits for Beginners

If you’re ready to discover the relaxing, even therapeutic processes of knitting and crocheting, we suggest picking up a preassembled kit. These come with basic materials as well as directions written for beginners, and they generally include pretty interesting patterns for simple projects. While these kits can be a little costly, they are a great option for first-time knitters who aren’t sure what kind of supplies to pick up—and frankly, shopping for needles can be overwhelming! Find your footing with our picks below.

1. Susan Bates Learn Crochet! Kit This is a straightforward learning kit that comes with everything you need to begin crocheting right away. It comes with needles, crochet hooks, scissors, and a skein of yarn—good-quality starter tools that are very easy to practice with. The instructions in the included booklet are simple to follow, featuring clear pictures and steps for both right- and left-handed artists. Descriptive but not too detailed, the presented information won’t overwhelm newbies. Buy: Susan Bates Learn Crochet! Kit $16.61 Buy it

2. Boye Yarn Knitting for Beginners Kit This kit provides you with great foundational knowledge to begin your knitting journey. It comes with complete and easy-to-read instructions to make nine projects, including scarves, a hat, and cute catch-all baskets. You also get two pairs of knitting needles, a yarn needle, and a measuring tape. While this isn’t the most comprehensive kit—you have to buy your own yarn and different-sized needles for some projects—it provides an excellent introduction to simple knitting patterns you can easily customize and build upon. Buy: Boye Yarn Knitting for Beginners Kit $9.42 Buy it

3. Galt Toys First Knitting Arts & Craft Designed for young knitters, this comprehensive kit guides users to knit fun projects, including a knitted bag and a pom-pom-embellished scarf. The instructions are best used with adult supervision, as they are not very clear, though they are broken down step-by-step. However, the tools are comfortable for young hands, and the attractive creations provide a great introduction to this hands-on, stimulating craft. Buy: Galt Toys First Knitting Arts & Craft $24.79 Buy it

4. Stitch Happy Knitting Starter Kit If you are mostly in the market for supplies and prefer to learn how to knit by, say, watching YouTube videos, we recommend this kit of high-quality knitting essentials. It comes with three sets of knitting needles, a needle gauge, a stitch holder, scissors, and more—and everything fits in a structured bag with all the pockets you need to stay organized. It’s a perfectly utilitarian, portable, and economical kit for anyone who is just starting to knit and hasn’t yet developed preferences for individual tools. Buy: Stitch Happy Knitting Starter Kit $36.99 Buy it