The Best Learn-To-Knit Books for Understanding the Basics of the Craft

So you want to learn to knit. Even if you don’t identify as super crafty, this popular form of needlework is fairly easy to pick up, and you can even learn on your own. Watching video tutorials is one method, but books are an especially great way to familiarize yourself with the basic steps, at your own speed. Their expert authors will help you answer basic questions like How do I cast on? What kinds of yarn should I use? How do I correct a stitch gone wrong?

Not sure where to start? Here are our picks for the best knitting books for beginners, to help you develop your skills.

1. First Time Knitting If you’re a little intimidated by the immense world of knitting, this is a user-friendly book that breaks up techniques into easy-to-follow steps. Author Carri Hammett guides you through each stitch with clear instructions accompanied by helpful photographs. Learn the difference between basic stitches, knitting styles, blocking processes, and much more. Hammett feeds you information without overwhelming you, with each chapter ending with a project to practice your newfound skills. Buy: First Time Knitting $15.19 Buy it

2. Knitting Basics for Beginners If you’re a visual learner, this is an excellent choice filled with clear-cut color illustrations that show you exactly how to position your fingers to finish every stitch. It’s written by Katrina Gale, a knitter whose instruction comes through in encouraging, conversational sentences that read as if she is right by you, guiding your hands. Covering topics from casting off, purl stitching, and the general challenges of managing a ball of yarn, this book will send you on your way to confident knitting. Buy: Knitting Basics for Beginners $12.75 Buy it

3. Simple Knitting: A Complete How-to-Knit Workshop with 20 Projects Aspirational knitters who want to learn a diverse variety of projects will love this book by knitwear designer Erika Knight. Knight teaches you new skills by guiding you through 20 projects, from common garments like sweaters, hats, and scarves to quirkier objects like a notebook cover and a tea cozy. Her demonstrations are clearly written and come with straightforward diagrams. More than a teaching guide, this is a beautiful reference book that features a library of stitches and sample swatches to inspire your future projects. Buy: Simple Knitting: A Complete How-to-Knit Workshop… $14.99 Buy it

4. My First Knitting Book Written by crafter Alison McNicol for young knitters, this vibrant and hands-on book excels at breaking down the basics of the craft into digestible bites. Many children will be able to follow along, alone or with minimal supervision, and learn stitches to create simple pieces from scarves to toys. Every step is illustrated with colorful diagrams, with fun photographs scattered throughout to keep readers engaged. Buy: My First Knitting Book $11.95 Buy it