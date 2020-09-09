The Best Learn-To-Paint Kits for Aspiring Artists

You don’t have to be da Vinci to put paintbrush to paper. An all-in-one package, learn-to-paint kits have all the tools and instructions you need to get started on your painting journey. Equipped with some combination of paints, brushes, canvases, and paper, a learn-to-paint kit is a one-stop shop for all painting needs. Watercolor and acrylic are both beginner-friendly mediums, so whether you’re looking to dabble in either, we’ve got the product for you. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Art Studio Live Acrylic Paint Kit This painting kit comes with a series of virtual-streaming introductory painting classes. Complete with a set of six water-based, nontoxic acrylic paints, two triply primed canvas, and three paintbrushes, this set has it all. The online streaming tutorials feature step-by-step instructions catered to all skill levels and covering a variety of painting projects. Suitable for both kids and adults, this product and its classes facilitate a home studio setup. Buy: Art Studio Live Acrylic Paint Kit $32.95 Buy it

2. Paint This Book!: Watercolor for the Artistically Undiscovered A great choice for beginners or those totally unfamiliar with painting techniques, this book includes techniques and activities that you can execute right on the pages. Perfect for those looking for a structured painting guide, this book begins with novice-friendly tasks and evolves into more-advanced techniques. Equipped with a watercolor palette and paintbrush attached to the side of the book, this product is self-contained and intuitive to use. Buy: Paint This Book!: Watercolor for the Artistically… $18.99 Buy it

3. Faber-Castell Young Artist Learn-To-Paint Set This kid-friendly painting kit is a great choice for the classroom. Featuring five washable paint colors, six brushes in a range of sizes, a palette, and ten sheets of paper, this kit has everything a young artist needs to get started. Packaged in a convenient plastic carrying case, this set makes for easy travel and storage. Buy: Faber-Castell Young Artist Learn-To-Paint Set $17.87 Buy it

4. General Pencil Learn Watercolor-Pencil-Techniques Kit For those in the market for an option with minimal cleanup, try a set of watercolor pencils. Though the pigment goes on dry, you simply wet the paintbrush that comes included and run it over the paper to transform colored pencil marks to watercolor brushstrokes. Equipped with six watercolor pencils, a sharpener, a paintbrush, a step-by-step instruction booklet, and watercolor paper preprinted with outlined images, this no-mess paint kit is the full package. Buy: General Pencil Learn Watercolor-Pencil-Techniques… $11.53 Buy it