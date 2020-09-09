The Best Learn-To-Sew Kits for Kids Will Yield Hours of Crafting

Sewing is a lifelong skill. Start ’em young with a learn-to-sew kit for kids. An all-in-one package, sewing kits have all the tools and instructions your youngster needs to get started on becoming a sewing maven. Equipped with some combination of sewing needles, perforated or easy-to-thread fabric, thread, scissors, and pins, a sewing kit has it all. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. CraftLab Woodland Animals Sewing Kit This kit comes equipped with all the materials your child needs to sew five stuffed woodland animals. Each felt pattern shape has been precut and perforated for easy threading, and there’s an illustrated instructional booklet on how to sew each animal. Recommended for children aged seven to ten, this set lets you sew a fox, owl, bear, rabbit, and chickadee and comes in a case for easy travel and storage. Buy: CraftLab Woodland Animals Sewing Kit Buy it

2. Craft-tastic Learn to Sew Kit For little seamsters looking to create their own accessories, choose this learn-to-sew kit. Including all the materials necessary to create seven crafts, including a stuffed animal, headband, wallet, and phone case, this set teaches kids how to sew a running stitch, a blanket stitch, a whip stitch, and an embroidered pattern. Buy: Craft-tastic Learn to Sew Kit $19.45 Buy it

3. Klutz Sew Mini Animals Sewing & Craft Create small-scale stuffed animals with this learn-to-sew kit. Featuring felt, thread, stuffing, needles, and precut eyes and cheeks, this set has all the materials your kid needs to create miniature stuffed animals. The 48-page instructional book and traceable patterns serve as solid guides in making crafted animals, ranging from an octopus to a sloth. Buy: Klutz Sew Mini Animals Sewing & Craft Buy it

4. Peachy Keen Crafts My First Sewing Kit Similar to our top pick, this all-inclusive kit comes with a travel case and features precut, perforated felt patterns. Including felt, measuring tape, thread, needles, pins, stuffing, and scissors, this set has all the necessary materials to create six jungle-themed animals and a stuffed banana leaf. With individual, illustrated booklets for each project and the precut felt figures, this kit makes sewing a breeze. Buy: Peachy Keen Crafts My First Sewing Kit $22.95 Buy it