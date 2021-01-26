The Best Leather Notebooks for Sketching and Writing

There’s something special about filling in the pages of a leather-covered notebook. Handsome and sumptuous, the slightly rugged material adds a touch of richness and luxury to what is otherwise a practical everyday object. Leather is versatile too, able to support either an old-timey or a modern look. Whether you are using your notebook as a diary or for sketches, our picks below will help you make the best choice to fulfill your creative vision.



1. KomalC Handmade Leather Journal If you’re seeking a leather journal that is evocative, with a naturally worn look that makes it seem almost like a relic from the past, look no further than this option. Each journal is handcrafted by skilled artisans to yield a truly unique book, from the cover, which features an asymmetrical flap, to the blank paper, which is made of recycled cotton and is thick enough to prevent bleeding from markers and even watercolors. The materials are securely bound using the ancient Coptic stitch, with this artistry visible on the spine. A soft leather strap keeps this beautiful brown notebook snugly closed when not in use. Buy: KomalC Handmade Leather Journal $16.99 Buy it

2. Bedsure Leather Journal Similar in look to our top pick, this dark brown journal from Bedsure is also hand-bound to resemble a vintage artifact. The genuine leather cover has been burnished so it is super smooth with a slight sheen, and it’s durable enough to resist accidental nicks. Inside, find lined kraft paper with 6.5-millimeter spacing, each page thick enough to prevent ghosting and bleeding even if you’re using an inky fountain pen. Buy: Bedsure Leather Journal $19.99 Buy it

3. Denik Hardcover Sketchbook If you like the look of leather but don’t want to own an animal-derived product, choose this journal from Denik. Its faux leather cover feels soft and luxurious and is available in seven vibrant designs. Inside, find 88 blank and bright white pages that are made from recycled paper. While the pages are glue-bound, they don’t easily fall out, and the binding allows the journal to lie flat when open for easy writing or sketching. Buy: Denik Hardcover Sketchbook $13.99 Buy it

4. Moleskine Classic Leather Notebook Moleskines are expensive, but they make writing or drawing a truly pleasurable experience. Each features a soft and durable cover made of fine Italian leather with a subtle pebbled finish; not only does this feel good, but it also smells good. The ivory-colored pages are super smooth, sturdy, and crisp, although not as thick as some other options on this list. The lie-flat design is the cherry on top. Buy: Moleskine Classic Leather Notebook $52.00 Buy it