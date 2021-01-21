Give an Old Jacket New Style with the Best Paint for Leather

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2020 11:03 AM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have an old leather belt that needs sprucing up? Or a moto jacket looking for a message? If your answer to either of these questions is yes, you might need some high-quality leather paint: stuff that won’t wear off when applied to goods made of leather or vinyl. Whether you plan to brush it on or spray it, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of acrylic paints that are leather-specific, and others that work just as well on canvas, paper, wood, plastic, and more. Whatever your aesthetic or creative needs, there’s a leather paint out there for you.

1. Angelus Leather Paint Set These acrylic paints, formulated specifically for use on leather, are ideal for rejuvenating purses, boots, wallets, athletic shoes, and tack in need of a refresh. Angelus’s water-soluble paint is water-resistant once set, but if you plan to use it outdoors you should apply a sealer over the top. A little of it goes a long way, so you’ll have plenty left for projects to come. The set comes with 12 bright colors that can be applied straight from the bottle or mixed to produce subtler shades. Amazon Buy: Angelus Leather Paint Set $32.17 Buy it

2. Springfield Leather Company Desert Gold Leather Glitter Paint If you generally tend to glitz and glamour, look no further than this gold leather glitter paint to satisfy your need to shine. Channel your inner rock star when you add some golden designs to your leather jacket with this material, which won’t crack or peel with time. Give your boots a bit of pizzazz, emblazon your purse with stars, or transform your plain black loafers into gilded footwear with this product. Take care to use several coats to get the full, dazzling effect. Amazon Buy: Springfield Leather Company Desert Gold Leather… $8.83 Buy it

3. Mont Marte Acrylic Paint Set This pack includes 24 brightly colored acrylic paints in 26ml tubes. Monte Marte paints go on leather products smoothly and dry quickly, and they’re also suitable for use on wood, canvas, paper, and ceramics. They’re ideal paints to have on hand to add a little kick to your leather belts or jackets; keep them in store for a rainy-day art project with children. With this generous set, you won’t run out of paint anytime soon. Buy: Mont Marte Acrylic Paint Set $19.95 Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Acrylic Airbrush Paint If your tool of choice is an airbrush, this 24-piece set of ready-mixed paint has it all. With a good selection of primary and secondary colors, you’ll also get a color mixing wheel that gives instructions on how to make the exact shade you need. Simply spray these nontoxic paints on the desired surface—from leather and wood to paper and canvas—for pleasing and long-lasting results. Also included in the set is an airbrush cleaner to keep your equipment in top shape. Give your leather goods a lift with these professional-quality paints. Buy: U.S. Art Supply Acrylic Airbrush Paint $69.96 Buy it