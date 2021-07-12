Go Hell for Leather with the Best Leatherworking Kits

So you’ve picked up a new hobby, one that happens to require lots of tools and materials that you don’t just happen to have lying around the house. Could you be referring to leatherworking? We thought so. Well, you’re in luck: Many toolmakers have taken their quality products and packaged them as kits, ensuring that you have all the essentials you need to learn and develop your craft. Ahead, find our top picks among leatherworking kits, some for the true beginner, others that will take you farther into your leather craft studies.

1. Bagerla Leather Working Tools and Supplies For those looking for a comprehensive kit, this is a great choice. The array of tools includes everything from a hammer, needles, and threaders to hole punchers, rivets, thread, and a full set of alphanumeric stamps. The kit even provides a small self-healing mat to protect your work station. In short, there is little more you might need to get going. Buy: Bagerla Leather Working Tools and Supplies $88.96 Buy it

2. Blue Label Leather Tools Set Not everyone will need every leatherworking tool out there. This kit includes a smaller selection of essentials that will outfit you for most basic projects. The tools are sharp and sturdy, with nice wooden handles that give them a comfortable heft. One of the advantages of a tools-only kit is that you can supply the exact materials you want for each project, avoiding a pileup of unused odds and ends. Buy: Blue Label Leather Tools Set $38.86 Buy it