The Best LED Light Fixtures for Professional Art Lighting

Anyone working with art knows the value of good lighting. Whether you are a collector, a gallerist, or an artist, choosing and placing the correct lighting is important for two reasons: The wrong lighting can damage artwork, and if the work is insufficiently or unevenly illuminated, it can’t be fully appreciated. In general, artwork should be lit by LED lights as they give off little heat and emit neither ultraviolet nor infrared rays. Beyond that, the right choice will depend on the space and the work in question. Also note that with track lighting fixtures, not every fixture will be compatible with every track system. To show your work in the best possible light, read through our selection of favorite fixtures below.

1. WAC Line Voltage Track Head These individual lights are compatible with any 120-volt H, J, or L track, making them a good choice for most track setups. Made by an industry leader, these affordable light heads work with LED bulbs (not included). Choose a white, brushed nickel, or black finish over a lightweight aluminum base. Buy: WAC Line Voltage Track Head $16.95 Buy it

2. Payton 6-Light Foldable Track Lighting This unique light fixture has three hinged arms with two lights on each one. The outer arms can be angled to point in any direction you wish, and for added versatility, the light heads themselves pivot so you can throw light exactly where you need it. Choose from a matte silver or matte black finish to best match your decor. The full fixture is just under 4 feet in length and can work for multiple small pieces or one large work. Note that bulbs are not included. Buy: Payton 6-Light Foldable Track Lighting $55.24 Buy it

3. Lithonia Tracking Lighting Head Lithonia makes strong, handsome lights like this white, mesh-backed option. Because it is designed to be used only with Lithonia or Hampton Bay track systems, this choice is best if you are starting from scratch and setting up a new track or if you already have one from either of those makers. This light rotates 350 degrees and has a useful tilt range of 60 degrees. It works with a compatible dimmer, too, which is perfect for adjusting the brightness throughout the day and night. Buy: Lithonia Tracking Lighting Head $23.96 Buy it

4. WAC Lighting Contemporary Summit Track Head An upscale option from WAC, the Summit LED light is sleek and stylish. Available in black or white for L-, H-, or J-track systems. This dimmable combination spotlight and floodlight comes with a 15-watt LED bulb that can provide up to 750 lumens. The head can rotate a full 360 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically for an impressive range of motion. For those looking for ultimate color accuracy, note that this light is a warm, 3,000 Kelvin color temperature and rates 90 on the Color Rendering Index (CRI), which means the color of your artwork will appear vivid and true. Buy: WAC Lighting Contemporary Summit Track Head $98.95 Buy it