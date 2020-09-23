The Best Lettering Brushes for Creating Elegant Strokes

Spell it all out. Lettering is a skill that takes time and patience. While it can be hard to write precisely with normal paint brushes, lettering brushes are specifically designed to deliver crisp lines and smooth curves, with the flick of a wrist. Constructed with longer bristles, the brush tip of lettering tools doesn’t have as much spring as an average paint brush and creates a smooth-flowing line in one swipe. Lettering brushes come in many forms, from flat-head brushes to sword-tipped brushes, so you should first determine the scale of your project and then what type of text you want to paint. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Mack Hannukaine Quill Pinstripe Brush/Brushes Set This pack of six lettering brushes includes bristle sizes ranging from extra fine to large, so you can paint a variety of weighted lines with ease. Constructed of a combination of squirrel and taklon hair, the bristles hold their shape well and are capped to ensure long-lasting protection. A great choice for everyone from the beginning hobbyist to experienced professionals, this variegated set of brushes that deliver chiseled edges and pull paint smoothly. Buy: Mack Hannukaine Quill Pinstripe Brush/Brushes Set $39.99 Buy it

2. Corciosy Shanlian Hubi Writing Brush Set For those in the market to execute some traditional Chinese calligraphy, choose this fully stocked set of traditional Chinese writing brushes. Equipped with natural bristle brushes, this pack includes everything you need to make all forms, including bamboo shoots, plum and chrysanthemum blossoms, fish, peonies, pines, and landscapes. To round out the ten-brush set, this product also includes a bamboo roll for easy storage and transport, as well as a brush rest. Buy: Corciosy Shanlian Hubi Writing Brush Set $25.99 Buy it

3. Custom Shop Long Liner Pinstriping Brush Students in the market for a pared-down product that comes at a good price should choose this set of two brushes. Designed with a long handle and extra-long brush, the natural-squirrel-hair bristles are shaped with a full belly that loads paint well and runs long lines, without your having to double dip in your paint. Constructed for precise control, the bristles retain their shape well and have minimal fallout. Buy: Custom Shop Long Liner Pinstriping Brush Buy it

4. One-Shot Lettering Enamel Pinstripe Paint Kit This fully stocked starter kit comes equipped with three striping brushes as well as five cans of enamel paint and a color wheel, so you can get to lettering signs immediately. Each can includes four ounces of paint each, and the color wheel serves as a great guide for creating chromatically harmonious designs. Each brush has a sword-bristle construction that facilitates a smooth line and is made with all-natural bristles. Buy: One-Shot Lettering Enamel Pinstripe Paint Kit $79.96 Buy it