The Best Liquid Droppers for Paintings and Mixed-Media Works

Liquid droppers are perfect for everything from children’s spin art to the most intricate of painting jobs: at-home tie-dye sessions and mixed-media projects alike. They are, however, all quite different from one another. Some are plastic, others glass; as such, many are disposable, while a selection are also very much reusable. You might want one that holds more liquid or offers a larger pipette opening. Regardless of your needs, there’s a liquid dropper for you. Ahead, find the five best for your every project, all ARTnews recommended.
1. Ezy Dose Ear and Eye Medicine Dropper
If you’re simply looking for a single tool to add to your arsenal, consider this one. Sold as a single, straight-tip liquid dropper, it’s easy to use, no-frills, and even able to be cleaned and reused as much as you would like. This dropper is made of glass and can hold up to one milliliter of liquid, though there are no specific markings along the shaft to specify exactly how much you have filled it. The bulb is made of rubber and is totally removable for cleaning purposes. What’s more, it’s totally affordable, retailing for less than $4 per dropper.
2. Teenitor Glass Dropper Pack
The outstanding factor of these liquid droppers is that they can be easily cleaned and, as such, reused without waste. Each one is made of glass, which has been clearly marked with measurements down the side. The suction bulb at the top is made of rubber and can be simply removed for cleaning purposes. Each four-inch dropper holds up to one milliliter of liquid, and the pack is sold in groups of 20 at a time. They are a great option for everything from artist studios to essential oil mixing.
3. Moveland Disposable Plastic Transfer Pipettes
Whether you teach science or art, if your classroom is in need of a liquid dropper, it’s a safe bet that you’re actually in need of quite a few. And also, that a disposable—and affordable—option is the one you’re more likely to gravitate toward. For all your bulk-shopping needs, these pipettes do just the trick. For less than $7, you can shop a pack of 200 translucent plastic pipettes. Each one holds up to three milliliters of liquid and has clearly marked measurements down the shaft. Depending on whether you are working with children or adults, you can safely shop this set that is certified nontoxic and totally recyclable.
4. Hsxfl Liquid Droppers for Kids
This is a great option for children, as the pipettes are made of plastic and not easily broken, and each boasts a thick and colorful silicone bulb that is easy to use for even the smallest of hands. The entire dropper can hold up to five milliliters of liquid. While they are great for less-precise projects, they are not marked in specific measurements, so they are not ideal for projects that require specific amounts of liquid to be dispensed at a time. The kit includes not only a rainbow of ten droppers but also a cleaner, so that each one can be cleaned and reused as much as you would like.
5. Teenitor Straight and Bent Tip Eye Droppers
These droppers stand out from the crowd because of their tapered tip—at least for half of the bunch. This group of liquid droppers are all made of glass, with rubber bulbs that are removable for cleaning and reuse. The kit includes 20 total droppers, ten of which are classic and straight, and ten of which have a tip that angles slightly from center. Each dropper can hold up to one milliliter of liquid and has measurements clearly marked in black along the glass shaft.