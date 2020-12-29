The Best Liquid Droppers for Paintings and Mixed-Media Works

Liquid droppers are perfect for everything from children’s spin art to the most intricate of painting jobs: at-home tie-dye sessions and mixed-media projects alike. They are, however, all quite different from one another. Some are plastic, others glass; as such, many are disposable, while a selection are also very much reusable. You might want one that holds more liquid or offers a larger pipette opening. Regardless of your needs, there’s a liquid dropper for you. Ahead, find the five best for your every project, all ARTnews recommended.

1. Ezy Dose Ear and Eye Medicine Dropper If you’re simply looking for a single tool to add to your arsenal, consider this one. Sold as a single, straight-tip liquid dropper, it’s easy to use, no-frills, and even able to be cleaned and reused as much as you would like. This dropper is made of glass and can hold up to one milliliter of liquid, though there are no specific markings along the shaft to specify exactly how much you have filled it. The bulb is made of rubber and is totally removable for cleaning purposes. What’s more, it’s totally affordable, retailing for less than $4 per dropper. Buy: Ezy Dose Ear and Eye Medicine Dropper $3.99 Buy it

2. Teenitor Glass Dropper Pack The outstanding factor of these liquid droppers is that they can be easily cleaned and, as such, reused without waste. Each one is made of glass, which has been clearly marked with measurements down the side. The suction bulb at the top is made of rubber and can be simply removed for cleaning purposes. Each four-inch dropper holds up to one milliliter of liquid, and the pack is sold in groups of 20 at a time. They are a great option for everything from artist studios to essential oil mixing. Buy: Teenitor Glass Dropper Pack $8.99 Buy it

3. Moveland Disposable Plastic Transfer Pipettes Whether you teach science or art, if your classroom is in need of a liquid dropper, it’s a safe bet that you’re actually in need of quite a few. And also, that a disposable—and affordable—option is the one you’re more likely to gravitate toward. For all your bulk-shopping needs, these pipettes do just the trick. For less than $7, you can shop a pack of 200 translucent plastic pipettes. Each one holds up to three milliliters of liquid and has clearly marked measurements down the shaft. Depending on whether you are working with children or adults, you can safely shop this set that is certified nontoxic and totally recyclable. Buy: Moveland Disposable Plastic Transfer Pipettes $7.99 Buy it

4. Hsxfl Liquid Droppers for Kids This is a great option for children, as the pipettes are made of plastic and not easily broken, and each boasts a thick and colorful silicone bulb that is easy to use for even the smallest of hands. The entire dropper can hold up to five milliliters of liquid. While they are great for less-precise projects, they are not marked in specific measurements, so they are not ideal for projects that require specific amounts of liquid to be dispensed at a time. The kit includes not only a rainbow of ten droppers but also a cleaner, so that each one can be cleaned and reused as much as you would like. Buy: Hsxfl Liquid Droppers for Kids $8.99 Buy it