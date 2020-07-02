The Best Liquid Glue for Multimedia Crafting

Liquid glue is a very versatile product that comes in a variety of formulations for different purposes. Those among our top 5 recommendations provide the ideal material to adhere to surfaces including paper, cardboard, wood, fabric, and many types of decorative embellishments. Liquid glue is great for school projects, crafting, posters, scrapbooks, and even slime! Most liquid glues are water soluble, and easy to use and clean up.

1. Arteza Liquid School Glue This pack of 20 4-ounce bottles of Arteza liquid school glue is perfect for any classroom. The familiar white liquid you probably used as a kid yourself, it’s formulated and packaged to offer the right amount of glue, pouring quality, and drying time. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. Gorilla Kids School Glue Gorilla is known for quality glue and their Kids School Glue is no exception. This glue is strong, but also safe for kids. It’s versatile, dries clear, and works well on many surfaces, but you may find that this top-of-the-line product takes slightly longer to dry than other kid-friendly brands. Buy: BUY NOW $1.47 Buy it

3. Elmers Washable School Glue There’s a reason Elmer’s glue has been the standard in schools for decades: it’s nontoxic, washable, and it doesn’t run. This glue is easy to use, and it dries quickly. Made to work on a variety of surfaces, it’s also ideal for DIY projects like slime and kinetic sand. Buy: BUY NOW $5.70 Buy it

4. AmazonBasics Clear Liquid Glue AmazonBasics Clear Glue is another great option for kids and adults alike. This 9-ounce bottle is a little larger than many school glues, and it’s also clear, so you’ll always know how much glue you have left. It’s great for sticking many types of surfaces together—wood, paper, fabric—but it’s not as reliable for slime as Elmer’s. Buy: BUY NOW $10.99 Buy it